Swanky Raihan Vadra

Soumitra Bose

Truly swanky (don't go by literal meaning of this word; take a 'vibe' from it) Raihan Rajiv Vadra, 20 year old son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has begun going places and will continue to do so as well more in the coming days. (Like it or not) he is bound to be "all round national, international" in the coming days.

In the photograph above, he is seen with his "dear mom" Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, she enthusiastically taking both's 'together' selfie.

Raihan, on way to being illustrious, is a voracious reader, photographer, image-maker, designer, illustrator, poet, writer, novelist et al literally. May be he will add on to all those assets, 'acting' as well, say his 'pals' who indeed are 'proud' to be his 'buddies'. He is indeed 'swanky' for them, opine they unanimously.

—The Hawk Features