Sunil Bent, Now Grouses

Sunil Jakhar then bent, meekly resigned from Punjab PCC Presidentship without making any ruffle, without raising any hue and cry, meekly making way for Navjot Singh Sidhu to take over his post, now grousing about 'what of him now', 'what lies ahead of him' nailing the Congress High Command vis-a-vis a new 'lafda' persuading it to solve 'Jakhar jigsaw puzzle rightaway' to avert Sunil Jakhar-revolt with his MLA-confidantes that may well lead to a "split" in the Punjab PCC, Punjab Congress MLAs resulting from "Jakhar-problem unsolved" and it may well lead to never-ending ...Sunil Jakhar s/o late Lok Sabha Speaker, Union Minister etc, tamely, silently resigned from Punjab PCC Presidentship making way for Navjot Singh Sidhu by paying "open obeisance" to him.

During Sidhu's recent no-holds-barred brush-off with Captain Amarinder Singh over ineffectiveness of the latter's Punjab chief Ministership, Sunil openly sided with Sidhu, played perfect host to Sidhu, in the process incurred enmity with the Captain unnecessarily taking it for certain that Sidhu would replace Captain as Punjab CM, resign his Punjab PCC Presidentship allowing crafty Sunil to regain his resigned PCC Presidentship.

That did not happen though. That in fact actually was not at all meant to be so, disclose insiders in the Punjab PCC, but the whole plan was to bring out the "anti-Congress moles" in the Punjab Congress, expose them, oust them finally from the party, disclose those in know of actual matters in the state Cong. Truly, in the perfectly enacted "drama" between the Captain and Sidhu, black coats, dark sheep, political turn coats in the state Congtess were easily exposed. Sunil Jakhar, part of that, has also been exposed, say insiders. According to them, he thus has been shunted to "cold storage" to mend himself or 'leave' for his good.

Sunil how ever has not been able to see through that, guffaw party people. Instead he is grousing that he has been left as an "orphan" in the party. But he should leave it rather than stay in it and damaging it permanently by tom-toming with enemies of the Congress. The same with host of others in the Punjab Congress, its MLAs etc.

But no more so from now on. Sidhu has been advised by the Congress High Command to identify the likes of Sunil Jakhar --- already isolated --- and take appropriate actions against them at soonest. Sidhu has agreed, say his lieutanants.

From above, it is clear why Sunil Jakhar, hegemony personified in the Congress, has realised his rapidly waning relevance in the party high command, and so, he is grousing his fast depleting importance, relevance. He however is not yet showering eulogies on the Congress or its High Command. That's expected from him, say insiders, because he thinks himself to be no less than the top shots in the party in any way and thus, his superciliousness. But if that be so, then, why he is grousing his nosedived relevance in the Congress, wonder many.

—The Hawk Features