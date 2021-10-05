Stalin Unites 12 States

New Delhi (The Hawk): Muthuvel Stalin, illustrious Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, now sincerely trying to be "national", seriously aspiring to be the country's first Tamil PM, has already garnered support of 12 states in his favour. Albeit on the garb of his urging them to oppose NEET or National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test --- Centre-controlled --- and "restore primacy of states as before till the Modi-Government ended it and centralised the whole process under its cap thereby ending the states' functional autonomy. Stalin, votary of the states' 'independence governance', 'functional autonomy barring the "true" Central subjects like foreign policy, opposes centralisation thereby central monopoly of Central Government over the states leading to their non-independence, to put it straight in Stalin's version. Such views of Stalin are being fully supported by Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telengana, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi, Jharkhand, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Goa. Their respective CMs are of same opinion as that of Stalin's. Their, barring West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, individual problem in voicing their opposition to Centre-monopolising NEET is absent due to repertoire of compulsive reasons that in some cases are common, different in other cases.

However they all want end of Centre's centralisation of 'all powers' leaving the states "ba, ba black sheep" in front of the states' masses of all hues. But they want to do piggy ride on Stalin-like persona grata. They now find him tailor made for them, analyse insiders around them.

Interestingly, some other states reportedly are covertly supporting Stalin. They are said to be coming in the forefront once the above states visibly inch toward "success". These states are: MP, UP, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, N-E states. All this despite Stalin has not approached them via letters or thru mobiles/telephones or email.

All this surely, unabashedly opine capital's astute political analysers, point to 'national reach' of 'national-aspiring' Stalin...Vanakkam Sar (not, Sir) Wango; Delhi Wait Pandrah Angey (welcome sir; Delhi is waiting for you in Delhi).—IANS