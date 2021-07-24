Rudy Pilot, Maran Flier

Soumitra Bose Like the heading up, like the truth that is or that is what exactly happened day before yesterday in the Indigo flight. Rajiv Pratap Rudy was the captain of the Indigo flight, his MP-colldague Dayanidhi Maran was the passenger that was en route to Chennai from Delhi. Both Maran and Rudy were in Delhi attending Estimates Committee meeting in Parliament. Both are in different parties : BJP, DMK. Both former Union Ministers. Both "loyalists" to the core. Both at the same time are in DMK, BJP sworn daggers drawn with each other, come what may.

At the same time, both practice "Dale Carnegie" with each other apart from "how to win friends (in other parties) and keep on influencing them to the hilt till the points of 'no return'." Both saw each other inside the flight after Maran heard the Captain's announcement and thought he is fully acquainted with that voice. He kept on wondering but no answer. Soon, the Captain was in front of him and Maran was thrilled, zapped, highly exhilrated to see him in Captain's uniform. Yes it is he who did the announcement as he was the captain/pilot of the flight. Maran was enthralled. Observers say, both went on exchanging pleasantries, Maran wondered how come he did not tell him he would be piloting the flight etc, etc.

It was a great convivial, congenial sight to watch them considering MPs of different parties keep on quareling among themselves, as seen on TV by the masses of all hues. Rudy-Maran behaved exactly opposite, they say. They were thrilled indeed, confessed they.

—The Hawk Features