Roopa Relivens ‘Sita’

After "world famous" determined, stoic, indefatigable BJP leader+MP Rupa Ganguly literally broke down on rapes in West Bengal, pointedly asked Trinamool why not discuss In Parliament on rape of Women In Bengal.

of Women In Bengal.

"15 to 30 such incidents have happened in West Bengal of rapes, who will speak about it, whenever you go out to speak in the Parliament, you are made to sit with a shout, citing that it is a state issue," alleged Roopa Ganguly. West Bengal Bhartiya Janata Party leader Roopa Ganguly on Wednesday broke down with tears and said that why not will discuss in Parliament on crime cases against women of West Bengal and murder of BJP workers there." According to her, there are so many rape cases happening in the West Bengal. In 2015 and 2016, there have been 35,000 cases per year of crime against women in West Bengal. In post-poll violence in West Bengal in May women had been disrespected and that who will discuss these issues in the Parliament, she cried making the listeners say. Sita through her has come alive.

"We are in the ruling party at the Centre, so we are not even given a chance to speak, whenever I raise an issue, I am silenced at the Parliament, sometimes we feel that we should also stand with placards with the protestors instead of going to the opposition party and raise our voice. What's wrong?" vociferously wondered in tears Ganguly. "In West Bengal, why so many girls are being raped continuously, why no one talks about it, so many workers are being hanged with their hands and feet tied, they are being beaten up, I can give you details of all such cases".

" There are two issues in this- Bharatiya Janata Party workers' heads are being shaved, they are being told to do sit-ups by holding their ears while they are being bribed to come to Trinamool," alleges Ganguly.

At the time of writing, reports are her outcry, pleadings, appeals, prays have been heeded to by the Central Home Ministry, the latter is about take required actions on that to “satisfy Sita” via Roopa.

