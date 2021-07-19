R&D To Lessen Pendency

Soumitra Bose

Discreet serious R&D on fixed ways to lessen pendency in pending/ongoing court cases to resolve numerous cases at earliest to pick new ones instead of spending exaggerated, over bearing time on ongoing cases, has begun in many a judicial circle in different levels in the country. If that does not happen at earliest, currently hugely continuously piling up cases in courts are pointing to the country's masses soon losing out 'faith' in present judiciary and may even resort to non-court settlements which will be naturally unpalatable if not fully palatable, opine legal luminaries in unison in the country. They seriously are looking for immediate mutually amiable, amicable ways to minimise pendency if not expunge it altogether to quickly 'tackle' pending cases in the courts of all levels and take up 'new cases', sort them out fully, so on and so forth which now is not possible because of pendency, officially, according to laid down rules. Only if they are changed, amended, the "long delay in settlement of pending cases will be eliminated", opine legal experts.

—The Hawk Features