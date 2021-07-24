Raveen, 'Correct' Media Advisor

Soumitra Bose

Raveen (Thukral), The Correct Media Advisor fully proven, fully tested in the (just past, rationally solved) "mammoth duress, predicament" surrounding Captain Amarinder Singh who now like true Maharaja now is "fully melted like melting icicle". He has, thanks to Thuktal's behind the scene astute, carefully implemented media-management, has spontaneously accepted Navjot Singh Sidhu as his President of the Punjab unit of the Congress thereby allowing him to have free, no-holds-barred to-n-fro access to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Raihan Vadra, Maira Vadra, Robert Vadra, their kith-n-kin, Congress High Command etc. Also, the inimitable leonine hearted Captain, due to Thukral's meticulously executed varied media-management, has now agreed to even not press for "apology" from Sidhu before joining tomorrow's ceremony of his "crowning as Punjab PCC President officially" unlike before when the Captain was recalcitrant to join Sidhu's "crowning glory" ceremony till he met him, profusely apologised for his invectives, vituperative attacks on the Captain. Though the latter consumed them in utmost silence consciously averting any bad name to the Congress which is in "pathetic apaling condition now being in Opposition in the Centre", he refused to attend "taj poshee" of Sidhu. But thanks to Raveen Thukral's astute much needed 11th hour manouvrings, the Captain agreed change his mind and now is all set to be with Sidhu tomorrow, say Thukral-aides.