Soumitra Bose

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Aditya, abs true to "instant luck" for 'Maharajadhiraj Srimant' like his now, has found a readymade aviation-mine in Rakesh Jhujhunwala (he is known for fiddling around with untouched shares and literally make riches out of that so much so that he now is far beyond a parvenu, to put it straight), all set to fly more than 70 jets from his newly installed airline that is due to fly from urban to rural areas keeping up to the " 'for all' aviation " spirits of Scindia (his family relevantly owned Scindia Airlines not long ago) + Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi's sincere aim to make all 'folks' in the country to fly in skies so that they all dream and sincerely strive to achieve their goals without any interference of any kind.

Jhunjhunwala has full blessings of Scindia in his to-be aviation venture. The latter is mighty impressed with his "scratch to aviation king-to be determination within a fixed stipulated time period so that he does not deter himself from that".

Reports have it that Scindia has more such new innovative "for Bharat Varsha, of Bharat Varsha, by Bharat Varsha" grandiose aviation plans for other new entrants (they already are near-set) in the aviation industry, say insiders in the civil aviation ministry, to make air-travel pocket-friendly for all.