New Delhi (The Hawk): Rahul, the readymade leader indeed as evinced in his addressing 17-odd Opposition parties, their leaders, keeping them in utmost silence literally questioningly hooked to him awestruck all through he spoke with them. And only sheer senses he spoke with them. Nothing flimsy at all from him at all, say those who attended his break fast meeting and listened to him in rapt attention without dropping an eyelid. Left to them, each of them is a full scale, complete leader in keeping the masses glued to them when they lecture, speak with them or exchange views with them. But listening to Rahul...it was clear to them that he has that "swashbuckling Midas Touch to be national as also regional, urban, rural level up to village, hamlet level" swaying the masses of all hues in his favour easily. This 'quality' of his has made him magnet-like among the 17 parties, each of which starkly diverse from each other in "normal circumstances" but in front of Rahul, fully unitedly attentive, observe insiders.

Thus, Rahul Gandhi has been unanimously accepted by them as the "leader" with "national appeal" and not be restricted to regional level only; let him lead the nation, opine many.

Rahul thus is readymade leader literally slogging his way up to the masses' spontaneous liking, opine Shabana Azmi, her spouse Javed Akhtar who otherwise are well known for picking some loose defects or the other as they did even in CPI(M), CPI, Left Front etc and got disillusioned, haphazard, crest fallen, disillusioned with politics itself. They now want to be MP again if Rahul G permits them. It will be a sheer treat to be MP under his leadership, unanimously opine both joyously with full naturalexuberance.