soumitra bose

Priyanka's woman power has caught on the wildest +ve imagination aplenty of "so far kitchen-confined women kith and kin" of numerous UP Congress entities stretchinh up to ex top shots of UP Congress who never ever cared for their women folk limiting them only to take care of "lungs burning chula", recall the state's party people. Already the Priyanka-declaration has buyoyed the "she folks" of the state...They have already begun seeing themselves as full fledged action packed MLAs in UP Vidhan Sabha. Also, they foresee themselves positively exploiting their respective MLA Local Area Development Funds for the all round developments of their respective constituencies. Yes, they also are fully ready to be led by their "inspiring leader Priyanka Vadra" 24x7x365.