soumitra bose

Priyanka Preamble: Termed so widely within UP Congress all throught the mammoth state --- 'divide it in to four for effective, fruitful governance' is the almost unanimous consensus opinion --- Priyanka Gandhi currently via her "realistic magic wand, not literally though" is fast succeeding in widening all level support-base among the UPites of all hue all throughout the state in a jiffy. Though still laugh-evoking (because Congress is almost 'defunct' in UP and has been so since '89), factually, along with the all level local leaders (re)joining the Congress from diversely different political outfits rising above casteism, regionalism, communities, etc, the people of all hues in all levels are also fast re-bending on the Congress to alleviate their decades old piled up "problems", not sorted out by any non-Congress party/parties or different types of coalition's etc.

Under the circumstances, the Priyanka commiseration on-road with them is proving to be truly magical for the Congress in the sense, the UPites of all hues have sincerely begun believing convincingly that under her leadership, the Congress in UP-governance is most apt, if not fully tailor-made, for the state to reinstate as (re)developing state. Of course 'UP as fully as all round, all level developed is a far, far distant cry' but at least all round, all level developments would be seen in UP which now resembles penury-stricken.

Priyanka Gandhi exactly is driving 'home' this point loud-n-clear after fully heeding to the "grass root complaints, assuring for relief in different governance than now, providing alternate methods" etc. This "down to earth attention of Priyanka Gandhi" indeed is doing "realistic increase in support base" of Priyanka Gandhi-Congress in UP that is foreseen as coming in handy for them in the next UP Assembly Elections.

—The Hawk Features