Prasant Finally In Congress!

Soumitra Bose

Unbelievably, Prasant Kisor finally in Congress, believe it or not really!? Yet to be it nationally pronounced, strong whispering news in INC HQs 24 Akbar Road is, Kisore, in company of Rahul Gandhi, after joining the Congress in front of the media will start making entire INC, its countrywide party units from urban to district to block to village to hamlet level so that "the Congress, its tricolour at very soonest become a household names therein 24x7x365. At the time of writing, Kisor Is in detailed conferences with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, other senior, young, not-young-not-senior leaders of the INC albeit, behind closed curtains really reminiscent of "cold war iron curtains". No news, no details, whether official or unofficial, to that effect is trickling out but this is for sure that what is being assessed is "all's 100% +ve", "superlative", "good omen" for the Congress after a long time indeed.

Kisor incidentally, apart from the Gandhi's, is vibing extremely well with fellow Bihari Tariq Anwar who, reportedly, together already have formed a formidable couple, reveal insiders, as often both are seen engaged in deep conversations. Kisor knows Tariq since the latter's the then political closeness with Sharad Pawar days in his Nationalist Congress Party. It spiled over to Tariq in the Congress. However, nothing about Kisor vis-a-vis the Congress is known from his quarters, assert the party insiders clearly.

But this for near-certain that Prasant will be in the Congress in the ensuing days, say analysts in that party.