Post Vanquishing, To Centre

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Post vanquishing, (she's) on to Centre...Mamata Banerjee, 'Didi' past, in new avtar from now on...she's already The Madam, Mademoiselle et al for big shots from all through the country already...Reason: Only she has the ability, prowess, expertise to defeat (she already has convincingly; she has evinced to the BJP that she is part of the people and hence, she depends on them, having full faith in their support to her; that's how BJP convincingly lost; Bhavanipur-voters did not like BJP-parachuting with a supercilious Priyanka Tibrewal) BJP that already has firmly entrenched in power till at least till 2051, the year of Lok Sabha elections if full five year tenures completed till then, that is. Current Modi-Government's blue prints are fully ready till 2050 any way. Teeming whispers are that there is a big section of "select few" already fully involved in giving shape to them with help of India's friends abroad names of whom can not be disclosed now for obvious reasons of "uncalled for controversies leading to unsavoury wrangles leading to stoppage of 'country-benefitting all round preparations'". Those against such "advance planning due to unfound whims and fancies in the garb of American-style of decades-before planning {its no more so now since end of cold war} to take India on status of say, USA" fiercely oppose it. According to them, India is in no way connected with USA due to innumerable reasons, much of which are very well known to the countrymen. They thus want immediate end of that, they want end of "all that crap", they want India to be India and should not be USA or USA-like in any way. After all, India is "time immemorial" country with "time immemorial" like culture etc. So let India be India and not, USAlike.

Against this backdrop, there is virtual congregation around Mamata Banerjee to "save India, save its all round system" from current "aimless, wayward, hackneyed India-destabilising policies" that if all are only demolishing the country's very, very own progresses.

Crisply, the likes of Uddhav Thackeray, Murasoli Stalin, CPI(M), CPI, RSP, Forward Bloc, Hemant Soren, Ashok Gehlot, Sonia Gandhi, many, many others all throughout the country want Mamata now adhere to "Dilli Chalo", 'Dilli Pnahoochi', 'Dilli kabja kiya', 'dilli-gaddi mein baithi'. ..."sarkar chalao dharalle se".

Mamata apparently as of now, at the time of reporting, is seriously weighing all covert, overt, amvibert pros and cons of being "Delhiite from now on" but not face damocle's sword like previous PMs like Morarjee Desai, L B Shastri, Charan Singh, H D Deve Gowda, I K Gujaral etc. If she opts for Delhi leaving Kolkata, she would prefer to complete her full term, come what may. She surely will not like to commit any faux pas and be sacrificial goat unlike above and face all round humiliation, say her aides. At the time of filing this, The Hawk learns, "Didi" has been already flooded with 'advance congratulations' from the above, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, Keshav Mahindra, Birla, Sanjeev Goenka, Rahul Bajaj, Rajshree Birla, etc. Their congratulatory messages between the lines indicate "Didi You are the Saviour, the Raksha Karti, the helper...Help Us All Now From Now Itself...With You..." Thus, post vanquishing, on to Centre/Delhi, la Mamata.