Soumitra Bose Poonam Mahajan, the lonesome? Cornered? Ignored? Isolated even? Yes, say in chorus many BJP members, not office bearers to put it bluntly, rufully. Why so? Because despite being well known daughter of "famous father" late Pramod Mahajan, MP in her own right, she is being deliberately ignored, kept out of Central Ministry even though many 'untested', 'raw', 'naive' are currently ministers raising serious doubts about their "ministerial worth". That is not acceptable to them. They seriously wonder why 100% foolproof, performance wise, she has stupendously succeeded in widening, increasing support-base of the BJP youth wing all throughout the country so strongly that it is all set to "overtake", membership wise, world's largest political party, BJP, any day now, so strong is the current Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha's continuously-increasing membership.

It is all because of inimitable, enervating Poonam Mahajan and her relentless work for the party reminiscent of Pramod Mahajan who almost single handedly, fondly reminisce old timers in the BJP, built up the BJP all throughout the country in the just bygone years. Yes, today, aver Poonam-confidantes, he is deliberately forgotten, not even named, his daughter Poonam too is sidelined, she even gets no "adulation" from the party high command.

Under the circumstances, say those close to her, her 'patience' is in full test. She may well lose it any day now, aver they. They no more want to see "Poonam Mahajan, The Lonesome". They want to see her fully flourished which she is not.

