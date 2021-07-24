Soumitra Bose

Pankaja Munde, the neglected...But no more. Enough is enough, say her innumerable fellow banjara brethren whose single undisputed leader is she. Daughter of late high profile, influence-peddling Union Minister Gopinath Munde (immensely powerful deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra before that), Pankaja Munde-aides confide, she is highly upset with her BJP party bosses because since long years, she has been promised of a cabinet berth for her but she has been ruefully eluded of that. Even up to the 11th hour, she was repeatedly told to "hang on in Delhi" to receive 'call' from the PMO but it never happened. Naturally, she is mighty upset, dispirited, haphazard, to say the least, say her supporters, majority of whom are powerful Banjara community spread across the Maharashtra state. They want, Pankaja Munde now her back to BJP, switch over to the Congress or Shiv Sena to get her worth. According to them, her mass followers of the Banjaras are enough for her to be a minister. If her other followers comprising Brahmins, Thakur's, Banias, Marathas, SCs, STs, EBCs, OBCs, MBCs, Backwards, Muslims etc are taken in to account, she should have been the Chief Minister by now. But she was betrayed, unanimously opine her supporters en masse. They now are mighty infuriated, enraged urgently wanting her to put in her papers in the BJP, call it a day there, join the Congress wherein, she will be worshipped like a diva, or in Shiv(a) Sena or she start her own regional party which too will be an instant hit with the masses in the state. After all, she is a mass leader like Gopinath, assert her supporters, and she surely deserves better 'deal' for her any day wherever she is.

Now, she is neglected, say they, which she does not deserve at all. She must evince her political clout to BJP to truly justify her "real worth" among near-countless multi-supporters, all ready to stand in one foot from her single word 'command' to do so. Why, thus, she be neglected, rejected, isolated by the BJP, retort they !

—The Hawk Features