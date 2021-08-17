On To TMC From INC En Masse

On to Trinamul Congress Party (TMC) from the Indian National Congress (INC) en masse starting with Sushmita Dev (what Bengalis {read Sushmita Dev in place of Bengalis} do today, rest of India obsequiously, obligingly does tomorrow)…Its literally on to the Trinamul Congress Party from the Indian National Congress or AICC or INC or Congress to turn the TMC in to the “real Congress” in the immediaste ensuing days, leave aside months by making it the real alternative to the Sonia Gandhi-headed Congress whose “treasure chest” of fully yet (dis)proven talents switching over to the TMC 1-by-1 to build up tempo for the now christened “All India Trinamul Congress Party”, yet to be fully registered, recognized by the Chief Election Commission of India. That will be done soon, confide confident TMC insiders. Following Sushmita Dev (only a few days earlier, Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhishek Banerjee quit the Congress, joined the TMC attract headlines because he is comparatively far lesser unknown entity although he was MP) will be Karti Chidambaram, Niret Alva, Nikhil Alva, Arun Yadav, Saddam Azad, Kirti Azad, Sarah Pilot, Sophia Azad, Arun Yadav, Milind Deora, Mudit Agrawal, Deepak Bhagat + numerous others whose “knocks on TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s doors continue unabated, say insiders around him. According to them, to all of them, its straight “yes” from “innovative”, “inspiring (more than even Mamata Didi, say many)”, “+vely instigating” Abhishek Banerjee. This after “initial screening, approval” by TMC’s “national face+English face+Amra Bangali symbol Derek O’Brien, the Anglo Indian MP. Leading that team of joining the TMC from all over the countrywide Congress is Sushmita Dev, truly “young”, “fully tested (she was Delhi University Students Union President [fiefdom literally of the BJP and related units] also), astute tactician like his late illustrious Minister-father yet unassuming Sontosh Mohan Dev.

Since considerable time, Sushmita with her dedicated confidantes have been swaying the “second generation or current generation” of Congressmen to switch over to the TMC as it is the party of the young, ensuing future, and, far beyond. She has been success in that, say insiders. Now she has started putting that into reality starting with her…that is, on to TMC from the Congress.

Shortly after quitting the Congress, former Assam MP Sushmita Dev on Monday joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata. She joined the TMC in the presence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Dev, who had been serving as the All-India Mahila Congress chief, sent her resignation to party chief Sonia Gandhi late on Sunday. She met Abhishek at his office in south Kolkata on Monday morning, fuelling speculation about her next political move. She quit from the Congress as "she is suffering from depression". Bora also asserted that Dev was given "adequate importance" by the party high command, and any "political reason" couldn't have prompted her exit.

"This (resignation) is a sign of her depression. One cannot comprehend how much a defeat can affect a person, if he or she hasn't seen Sushmita. Perhaps, she is lacking the self-confidence to re-build the party's support base in Silchar once again," he claimed. From Sushmita Dev’s moves vis-à-vis TMC, it is clear that very soon, (All India) TMC may well be a household name in the country replacing the “present Congress” , analyse the political analysts in the national capital Delhi.—The Hawk Features