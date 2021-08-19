Om Prakash Rajbhar Factor: Bizarre?

Yogi Adityanath-sacked minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, a backward-cum-OBC --- they comprise nearly 70% of UP population --- is proving himself to be bizarre in UP (power) politics but becoming a never-ending growing threat to Yogi Aditanath’s “ruling fiefdom” unless he is “quietened now itself, according to senior political observers in the state comprising 403 assembly seats that will be in polls in the coming year when the Yogi’s “very credibility, popularity is stated to be at stake”. According to Om Prakash Rajbhar, he “Won't rest until I have expelled BJP from UP. In new Government in UP, according to him, ‘In 5 years, 5 CMs of different castes’: Om Prakash Rajbhar’s bizarre power-sharing formula for UP. According to many, this formula if implemented, it will lead to zero development as every caste has a diversely different perspective developments thereby resulting in to neat ‘0’ or ‘–ve’ developments of the state. It will go back many decades behind.

Immune to such “crap”, “bunkum”, “hoax” charges, determined Om Prakash Rajbhar, former Minister in Adityanath Cabinet, says to The Hawk, he will contest the 2022 UP polls against the BJP and won't rest until he has expelled the party from Uttar Pradesh. Smaller political parties will have a decisive impact on the results of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election and big parties can no longer take them for granted, said president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Om Prakash Rajbhar. He is a member of current 17th Legislative Assembly from Zahoorabad constituency of Uttar Pradesh. He is the leader of the Ekta Manch alliance, of which the SBSP is a member. Rajbhar is a member of the 17th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh. Since 2017, he has represented the Zahoorabad and is a member of the SBSP.

On 19 March 2017, Rajbhar became a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath ministry as the minister of the Department of Backward Classes Welfare and the Department of Disabled People development.

On 20 May 2019, Rajbhar was sacked from Cabinet of Yogi Adityanath due to anti-alliance activities.

The friction between Rajbhar, Yogi Adityanath-BJP started when BJP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar threatened to boycott the Rajya Sabha elections in UP, it took the intervention of BJP president Amit Shah, who invited him to a meeting in Delhi, to change Rajbhar’s mind. Rajbhar, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, is president of the Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), which has only four MLAs including Rajbhar, but their votes were crucial to the BJP in getting all its nine candidates through.

The patch-up was short-lived. After the elections, the BJP alleged that an SBSP MLA had cross-voted, and Rajbhar announced a “review” of whether or not to continue the alliance with the BJP. It has been a rough relationship ever since the two parties came together for the 2017 Assembly elections. The government was only four months old when, in July 2017, Rajbhar threatened to stage a dharna on the campus of the collectorate in Ghazipur in protest against the then district magistrate who, he alleged, was not listening to people’s problems. He called off the dharna after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met and heard him out.

Interestingly, Rajbhar, then part of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, walked out of the alliance later. Of late, he has been meeting senior BJP leaders from UP, including the party's state president. This has triggered speculations whether Rajbhar would once again side with the BJP ahead of next year's assembly polls. Asked about this, Om Prakash Rajbhar said while he often meets BJP leaders, he would be contesting the assembly polls against the party. "The day I left the government, I decided I would not rest until I have expelled the BJP from Uttar Pradesh," he said, adding that meetings between politicians go on all the time. He said he has met UP BJP president four times since he became chief of the UP BJP. Speaking about his party's plans for the 2022 UP Assembly polls, he said, "I can say with guarantee that in 2022, smaller parties will have a major impact. To oust the BJP from UP, I am touring all 403 assembly seats in the state." Is Rajbhar still bizarre or otherwise?

