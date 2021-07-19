Soumitra Bose* Monday Blues not Beaten in Parliament on inaugural day of its pre-scheduled "full fledged session" despite (Ruling party BJP) best of patient efforts by the Narendra Modi-Government, their "House Management" including Parliamentary Affairs Minister/s, related aides etc. Repeated requests by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, Shiva Nand, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Rajiv Verma, V Muraleedharan, H Willson, Gyanesh Kr, Jagendra Nath Naik, Satya Prakash, Rekha Bharti, Suman Suchitra Bara, A B Acharya, A K Jha, Dhirendra Choubey, Kiran Kumar, Manish Gupta, Mukesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rajesh Kumar Singh etc, etc to make the Houses "run" smoothly resulted in 'nil' with the determined Opposition not allowing the Houses to function barring, say in the Lok Sabha, allowing its Speaker Om Birla to pronounce the names and brief details of late MPs. The Prime Minister Narendra Damodar Modi tried to introduce new ministers --- inducted only recently --- in the House but was vociferously objected, shouted by "recalcitrant" (they have their reasons to be so in the democracy, Parliamentary form of governance as pursued here and according to laid down official rules) anti-Modi-Government MPs. The Hon'ble Speaker, Om Birla, epitome of herculean patience, perseverance, discipline, democracy, rule books, tried his utmost to keep the "House in control and order to enable its pre-fixed proceedings carry on relentlessly" but was unable to do so, thanks to the sloganeering MPs.

Hereafter, the Lok Sabha was adjourned as also, the Rajya Dabha. Naturally, Monday Blues Were Not Beaten, suprising many.

—The Hawk Features