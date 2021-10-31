Modi Sweeps Rome In 1 Day

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): (Like it or not) {Narendra} Modi sweeps Rome (Italy, Greece, Bethleham included) in 1 day, 1 G-20, 1 pow-wow, 1 articulation. This despite the very Rome, goes the world famous, internationally fully recognised, was not built in 1 day. It took 1,229 years to build Rome in whose empire, the sun never set, known to all in the world. Modi by "conquering Rome" (all present therein gave standing ovation to him acknowledging India's "single most supremacy in all sectors" under Modi, "The True Emperor standing above all in the likes of 'That Roman Emperor' who ruled like real omnipotent, omniscient and was truly revered". Modi predictively remained cool, composed, calm, crisp, not, cryptic. This even more enhanced his on-spot image amid the Romans, mighty thrilled with his "truly bewildering insidious awe utterly reminiscent of a true noble Hindu personality fully synonymous with Vasudeiva Kutumbakam or better still, the 'light from stars' all the time".

Thats not all aboout Modi's Rome, Italy, Vatican sojourn in true spirit of vini, vidi, vici...His free flawless uses of Italian ciao (hello or bye), come va (how are you in Italian), grazie (thank you), come stai (how are you in plural), come ti chiami (what do you call yourself or what's your name), di dove sei? (where are you from), che piacere vederti (how nice to see you) etc, etc or in chaste Latin, quid agis (how are you), omne correctum (ok correct), oll korrect (OK), etc, etc indeed surprised many rather all of all locals as well as the observers. They, like many here, think, Modi speaks only Hindi and is uncomfortable in non-Hindi, leave alone Latin or Roman or Italian, not in tune with him at all. But Modi not only proved them utterly wrong but won over the Italians, Vatican, Romans et all in his favour right away. Thanks to his 'ease', he sewpt Rome in 1 day...The masses therein now literally are singing paeans for Modi, the indelible, inimitable global leader by all accounts, observe global analysts.