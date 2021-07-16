Make people self-dependent rather than promising freebies

Madhu Agrawal

New Delhi (The Hawk): Providing goods and services like is done in Delhi in respect of water, electricity, bus-travel for women, medicines in government hospitals are nothing but vote-bank politics which ultimately prove big burden on honest middle-income tax-paying families. Now similar promises are being made by political parties in other states also. While costly medical-facilities like MRI are being provided at nominal charges in hospitals like AIIMS owned and run by central government, Delhi government not only provides such facilities totally free-of-cost in its hospitals, but even allows such costly tests in private medical centers to be at cost of Delhi government. Such policies are ultimately anti-public policies putting middle-income families in managing family-economy. For example, BSES Yamuna power Limited is on liberty to send exaggerated and inflated bills to compensate providing free electricity for bills upto 200 units. Free facilities are often misused with tap-water flowing without necessity in houses coming under nil water-tariff.

There must be some minimum charges for everything. For example instead of providing first 200 units of electricity absolutely free, a new slab of nominal rupee one per unit for first 200 units may be introduced which is presently rupees 3 per unit. Instead of providing free medicines, all hospitals including even private hospitals must compulsorily open shops of generic medicines produced by renowned manufacturers on no-profit-no-loss basis like is done by Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Managing Committee at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib.