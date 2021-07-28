Lingayat Both...How Come?
Soumitra Bose
Lingayat both...how come? Out gone Karnataka Chief Minister
Lingayat B S Yeddyurappa has done a virtuoso vini, vidi, vici by
installing a Lingayat Chief Minister in his place nullifying/defying
all serious speculations of a Brahmin, Vokkaliga, Backward, SC, OBC,
EBC, NBC, VBC CM in place of Yeddy, the Lingayat CM. But, not a
Lingayat again. The same, reportedly, was categorically told to
Central BJP observers, Dharmendra Pradhan and Kishan Reddy, who
assured them of letting their anti-Lingayat feelings fully known to
the BJP High Command in no uncertain terms.
To that, 'Centre' agreed with no question asked. May be,
unconfirmed though, the BJP High ups thought getting rid of
Yeddyurappa was topmost priority for the party. The rest, like his
'successor' issue, could be tackled later. It in fact happened like
that. Yeddyurappa tamely relinquished his CM-post. But before the
party high could name a non-Lingayat as CM-successor to Yeddy, he,
like real Chanakya, made Basavaraj Somappa Bommai, a Lingayat like him
his CM-successor thereby fully stupefying the party high command
including the national BJP High command Delhi.
What's more? "Yeddy Anna" kept the "Lingayat Flag" smartly
aloft in Karnataka "fooling all" though it is he only some hours back
had urged the party high command to select his successor who would be
a non-Lingayat.
BJP High command was mighty thrilled with such
Yeddyurappa-request but he evinced that "if wishes are horses, beggars
would ride on them" and surely not Delhi-based omniscient,
omnipotent-posing high command that if all, is surely bereft of
assessing the correct political situation/s on the ground.
What's more? Bommai is not a original BJP-man, he joined the
BJP only in 2008. He is basically a Socialist like his late father S R
Bommai, who was the Janata Dal President etc. Even current Karnataka
CM, Bommai was in the Janata Dal etc. Yeddy chose him because he is
apolitical (so to say compared to others), neutral, close to Yeddy,
was his home minister (can be easily guessed on the details of secrets
he is aware of), perfect chess, bridge player, shrewd mathematician,
statistician par excellence, correct calculator proven many a time in
the recent times etc.
With go-getter Bommai at helm of affairs, Yeddy now has more
than enough chances to evince "he is pro-Karnataka and only pedigreed
Lingayats like him, including Bommai, are capable of delivering all
goods to the state in reality sans long hoax talks".
Bommai by accepting the CM-responsibility tacitly abides by
Yeddyurappa.
This leaves the BJP High Command where? Also, that's how
Lingayat-supremacy in Karnataka.—The Hawk Features