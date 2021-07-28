Soumitra Bose

Lingayat both...how come? Out gone Karnataka Chief Minister

Lingayat B S Yeddyurappa has done a virtuoso vini, vidi, vici by

installing a Lingayat Chief Minister in his place nullifying/defying

all serious speculations of a Brahmin, Vokkaliga, Backward, SC, OBC,

EBC, NBC, VBC CM in place of Yeddy, the Lingayat CM. But, not a

Lingayat again. The same, reportedly, was categorically told to

Central BJP observers, Dharmendra Pradhan and Kishan Reddy, who

assured them of letting their anti-Lingayat feelings fully known to

the BJP High Command in no uncertain terms.

To that, 'Centre' agreed with no question asked. May be,

unconfirmed though, the BJP High ups thought getting rid of

Yeddyurappa was topmost priority for the party. The rest, like his

'successor' issue, could be tackled later. It in fact happened like

that. Yeddyurappa tamely relinquished his CM-post. But before the

party high could name a non-Lingayat as CM-successor to Yeddy, he,

like real Chanakya, made Basavaraj Somappa Bommai, a Lingayat like him

his CM-successor thereby fully stupefying the party high command

including the national BJP High command Delhi.

What's more? "Yeddy Anna" kept the "Lingayat Flag" smartly

aloft in Karnataka "fooling all" though it is he only some hours back

had urged the party high command to select his successor who would be

a non-Lingayat.

BJP High command was mighty thrilled with such

Yeddyurappa-request but he evinced that "if wishes are horses, beggars

would ride on them" and surely not Delhi-based omniscient,

omnipotent-posing high command that if all, is surely bereft of

assessing the correct political situation/s on the ground.

What's more? Bommai is not a original BJP-man, he joined the

BJP only in 2008. He is basically a Socialist like his late father S R

Bommai, who was the Janata Dal President etc. Even current Karnataka

CM, Bommai was in the Janata Dal etc. Yeddy chose him because he is

apolitical (so to say compared to others), neutral, close to Yeddy,

was his home minister (can be easily guessed on the details of secrets

he is aware of), perfect chess, bridge player, shrewd mathematician,

statistician par excellence, correct calculator proven many a time in

the recent times etc.

With go-getter Bommai at helm of affairs, Yeddy now has more

than enough chances to evince "he is pro-Karnataka and only pedigreed

Lingayats like him, including Bommai, are capable of delivering all

goods to the state in reality sans long hoax talks".

Bommai by accepting the CM-responsibility tacitly abides by

Yeddyurappa.

This leaves the BJP High Command where? Also, that's how

Lingayat-supremacy in Karnataka.—The Hawk Features