Lecture on Relevance of Museums in the Digital Age at PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A web lecture titled “Relevance of Museums in the Digital Age” was jointly organized by the Departments of Geology, Anthropology, Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archeology, Art History and Visual Arts, Botany and Zoology, Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Shri Shakti Sinha, Director of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Policy Research and International studies emphasized the need to use technology to enhance visual experience of the visitors in the museums.In this era of virtual communication, it is imperative to provide a vibrant virtual museum.

Every museum has a story to tell and it is very important for every viewer of the gallery to get involved with those virtual spaces. He also highlighted how the digital technologies like hologram are opening up new dimensions to the museum experience.

The research scholars and faculty members had a very productive discussion with the learned speaker.