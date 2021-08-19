Kavita w/o Derek Roping In Congress In To TMC

Kavita O'Brien, illustrious spouse of (All India) Trinamul Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, a Britisher in a way being Anglo Indian, is the "national 'she'", "national usurper", "national puller" of the Congressmen of all hues into the Trinamul Congress Party these days starting with Abhijit Mukherjee (son of nPranab Mukherjee), Sushmita Dev (daughter of late Congress Minister Santosh Mohan Dev). Via her successful wooing ability, she has already roped in Sarah Pilot, Saddam Azad, Sophia Azad, Niret Alva, R P N Singh, Karti Chidambaram, Milind Deora,, Rajeshpati Tripatrhi, innumerable others, all ready to walk into the TMC one by one in the ensuing days turning the TMC as a "the real national Congress, all set to 'capture' Centre in the garb of the real Congress party".

Those interacting with Kavita assert Kavita is a all round virtuoso 10 (recall Bo Derek in "10") + 'impeccable'. Thus, it so easy for her to "convince, sway" the Congressmen in to the TMC accepting Abhishek Banerjee, general secretary of the AITMC as their leader and Mamata Banerjee as their "matriarchal matron".