Jyotir Jet Set Go

soumitra bose

Just installed Civil Aviation Minister Srimant Maharajadhiraj Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia immediately after taking over the Ministry in Rajiv Gandhi Building began mobilising all arms of civil aviation sector so that skies all over the country up to its grass root levels are packed with "flies" with no discrimination of any kind "between him, urbanites, semi-urbanites, semi-ruralites, chaste ruralites etc and flights which according to him soon will be so low cost that all will be able to afford them every now and then reaching at their destinations easily and on time albeit, far, far quicker than trains + snags. To enable that, airports for small aircrafts will be made "sort of overnight to accomodate small planes in rural, semi-rural sectors."

Already there is a great buoyancy in all levels in the otherwise deflated, silted, demoralised civil aviation sector which is visible in skies being frequented by to and fro flying "big birds" of different sizes from 4-seater to Boeing 737+.

Scindia has also succeeded in reintroducing confidence in fully sagged, demoralised (due to numerous reasons, factors, much of which are easily solvable but so far, no) civil aviation circles comprising all level staffers who are, to speak plain, dumb, still, hapless. Scindia has pepped them up so much so that, say, closed Jet Airways' numerous staffers are now hopeful that Scindia will help them by opening the airline again. They even have approached Scindia who has assured them of restarting the closed airline. The same with East West Airlines, Kingfisher Airlines etc.

From such "encouraging result-oriented Scindia-spirit", it is clear that the civil aviation under it is being incarnated after being reincarnated by "Shrimant Maharajadhiraj ScindiaJi". It is reminiscent of his late father MadhavRao regalvanising the railways then against all odds against it, say Scindia-staffers who were with MadhavRao also.

—The Hawk Features