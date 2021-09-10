JEE Advanced 2021 Just around the corner Important preparation tips for students

Students across the country are gearing up for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021, which is now just a month away. To get admission into premier institutes such as IITs and NITs for the courses of your choice, clearing the JEE Advanced examination with flying colours is a must. Students who secure the top 2.5 lakh ranks in the JEE Main 2021 examination will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2021 exam, which will be conducted on October 3 this year. The examination stands delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the delay in JEE Main exams. With just over a month left for the JEE Advanced 2021 examination, here are some tips you can follow to amp up your preparation techniques. JEE Advanced 2021: Preparation tips Create a schedule: One should create a timetable when there is just a month to go for the examination. The timetable should dedicate equal time to all the subjects and also include proper breaks so you don’t overstudy.

Earlier, Aspirants need to gather 75% scores or more in the class 12 board to qualify the JEE-Advanced. But due-to COVID 19 Pandemic this year, the criteria has been changed considering the fact that all school education boards in the country scrapped class 12 exams this year. “Candidates should have appeared and cleared their class 12 exams and should be among the top 2.5 lakh successful candidates including all categories in JEE-Main 2021.

With JEE Advanced 2021, aspirants are already on their toes, preparing to clear the final hurdle in their path to secure the most prestigious seat in the IIT’s. Even though it is one of the toughest entrance exams to clear, proper preparation strategies, rigorous practice will help students clear the exams with an ease. As the stress levels and pressure will be on the higher side among the students, yet their focus should be to effectively utilize the remaining time.

CRACKING JEE Advanced 2021 and Securing Ranks

Students must focus on these following things while preparing for JEE (Advanced)

(1)Strengthening of the concepts

Proper applications of concepts

Practice of JEE Advanced level problems

Attempt MOCK Test as many as they can

Utilize the time & Prepare short notes

Remain Calm & Stress free from COVID-19 Threat

(2)How to ensure a high rank

Students should avoid selective study, no short cut method should be followed. Number of Questions being large in objective type papers, all major concepts/topics is likely to be covered with intermingling of the concepts of various topics in the same question in some of questions.

Students should keep focused & should strictly follow well planned time table of revision.

During practice sessions of attempting mock test papers, student should aim at 100% hit rate i.e. all attempted questions should be correct. This will enable competitive edge over others who will be left behind in the race due to negative marking on incorrect attempts. Questions carrying no negative marking must be attempted since there is nothing to lose with fairly good chance of maximising marks. Good Speed & accuracy will also allow to finish JEE Advanced papers ahead of time, leaving some time for revision & solving remaining unattempt questions.

Periodic checking of progress made by solving Quizzes/Mock Test Paper must be carried out on regular basis. Here, the core idea is to increase speed & accuracy as a result of working on weak areas known from the attempts.

(3)Chapter wise topic to be covered up

While preparing all the chapters of Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics as per well prepared chapter-wise, topic-wise time table, based on our past experience, maximum stress may be given on the following topics with likely major share in Question papers.

Mathematics: Quadratic Equations & Expressions, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors, Matrices in Algebra; Circle, Parabola, Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry; Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral in Calculus.

Physics: Mechanics, Fluids, Heat & Thermodynamics, Waves and Sound, Capacitors & Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics and Modern Physics.

Chemistry: Qualitative Analysis, Coordination Chemistry & Chemical Bonding in Inorganic Chemistry, Electrochemistry, Thermodynamics, Chemical Equilibrium in Physical Chemistry and Organic Chemistry Complete as a topic.

Know your Exam Pattern & Understand the Syllabus

Your preparation will be in the right direction only if you are well aware of your exam structure and are able to understand the JEE Advanced 2021 syllabus properly. With the help of JEE Advanced 2021 pattern, you will get familiarize with the weightage of even a single mark, marking scheme, questions weightage and types of question. Grab all the knowledge about the officially prescribed syllabus and prepare accordingly.

(4)Solve Last 5 years’ JEE Advanced Question Papers

You can practice for the examination from previous years’ JEE advanced papers & improve skills as well as speed. With the help of previous years’ papers, you can get to know and understand the level of difficulty and paper pattern. Apart from practicing previous year papers, you must attempt as many as mock test for better results.

Stay Fit and Focused

COVID 19 has affected people in every possible way, especially mentally. You have to stay positive and careful towards your health. Eat healthy food, take proper sleep, do yoga and meditation, interact with your parents, stay in touch with your mentors and coaching. In order to achieve your goal, you have to stay fit and healthy not only physically as well as mentally.

(5)Review & Revision

It is highly recommended to not to attempt anything new, do not get into deep. Revise only those part that you have covered in your entire preparation time. Study all those small notes that you have prepared during your classes or your study time. Revision is one of the most effective ways of learning. You have to focus on the concepts and practice from the books, sample papers and as well as online material. It will help you a lot in securing the good rank. At the time of revision, practice mostly the application and conceptual based questions.

(6)Last 15 days strategy for the candidate

Quick revision of theory /illustrations from flagged notes while devoting equal time to all three subjects should be done. Formulaes should be on tips while chapter-wise and subject-wise thorough revision should be done.

One must check the flagged notes and ensure to only go through the tricks and innovative methods of solving problems. No new questions should be attempted in last 3 days

—The Hawk Features