IT Jobs In Plenty, But Not Many Qualified Hands

Narvijay Yadav

Due to the increasing use of digital technology, the demand for IT professionals is increasing in the Indian markets. Employment opportunities are being created in technology, healthcare, e-commerce and manufacturing sectors. The job opportunities in the field of Information Technology (IT) are much more than one can imagine. The way experienced and qualified professionals are in demand in the IT sector, qualified candidates are not much in supply. Since the desired candidates are not available in sufficient numbers, IT companies intend to increase the salaries of the existing staff to retain their qualified employees. Companies do not want to lose their existing employees. For example, HCL Technologies has made a plan to give stake to its 3000 senior workers in the company as part of the strategy to retain the talent.

In the last few months, the recruitment process in Information Technology (IT) companies has registered a spurt. The country's top four IT companies hired over 48,000 new employees in the first quarter i.e. April to June, 2021. During the second quarter, between July to September 2021, the number of new recruits increased to more than 54,000. In this way more than one lakh candidates got IT jobs of their choice. The four top companies of India intend to provide at least one lakh new jobs in the coming months. A report by HR company TeamLease states that the attrition rate in the IT industry is increasing steadily. The average attrition rate in the IT sector is 8.67 per cent, while the attrition rate in India is two and a half times higher than the average. As per the July to September quarter results, Wipro has the highest attrition rate at 20.5 percent. Infosys is second with 20.1 percent, while IT major TCS is third with 11.9 percent. With the increasing attrition, the job opportunities in IT companies are continuously increasing. TCS recruited 43 thousand new employees in the first quarter and about 20,000 new employees in the second quarter even after attrition. The company intends to recruite 35 thousand new freshers in the next few months. There has also been rapid recruitment in Wipro and Infosys.

After June 2021, as the economy started getting back on track, the employment situation showed improvement. It is estimated that more than 10 million people lost their jobs in India during the second wave of the pandemic. Everything in the world is temporary, it has become a universally accepted fact. Employment opportunities have increased in companies that are ready to change quickly according to the time, while the situation is not good in companies waiting for the right time. During the pandemic, when factories and offices remained closed for a long time, the culture of work from home was born. The need for flexi work was felt for a long time, but no one was ready to take the initiative. Access to offices located at a distance has been an insurmountable problem due to the long traffic jams on the roads, the pressure on the means of transport and the ill effects of pollution on health. Work from home has also benefited the youth of remote and small towns. Women have benefited the most.

—The Hawk Features