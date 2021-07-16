Indo-Pak face to face over G.I. tag

Alee khan*

Jaipur (The Hawk): Basmati is a great variety of rice. The dispute about its identity came to the fore two decades ago between a US-based company RiceTech and Indo-Pak. India and Pakistan stood together in this dispute and forced the American company to return the patents. But, this time India and Pakistan are face to face with regard to the G.I. tag of Basmati rice. In fact, it happened that India has applied for G.I. tag to its Basmati rice in the European Union (EU), its information came out from the official published journal by the European Union on 11 September 2020. It is said that before the publication of this journal, there was an internal assessment about the G.I. tag for Basmati. As soon as the journal was published by the European Union, the news of Basmati G.I. tag mentioned in it created a stir in Pakistan. Because Pakistan is included along with India in the two major producing countries of Basmati. In such a situation, if India gets the G.I. tag of Basmati, then it will get its ownership. With this, the fear that India will grab its market is haunting Pakistan. Let us tell you that Pakistan has emerged as a major exporter of rice to Europe in the last few years. That's why Pakistan has stood up against it. In view of this, on 5 October 2020, Pakistan announced that it strongly opposes India's claim. After that, on 7 December 2020, Pakistan also gave notice against the Indian claim in the European Union.

Which technology is called G.I. tag?

In such a situation, it is natural to ask the question in the mind of common man that what is G.I. tag? Controversy two decades ago, why controversy now? G.I. tag is the name of which technology? How important is it to a nation? Which products get G.I. tag? Come, let us know about it in detail. Actually, the G.I. tag gives information about in which country or where such a thing is produced. It is obvious that by adding the name of a particular country or place to something, its superiority is proved. For example, Darjeeling tea and Colombian coffee. The full name of G.I. tag is Protected Geographical Indication, which is similar to copyright in a way. Now the question comes that which things get G.I. tag? This tag can be used for many things. Such as on agricultural products, handicrafts and manufacturing products. Along with this, G.I. tag can also be taken on any food item, which belongs to a particular region. The question arises what is the need of G.I. tag? Overall, the purpose of the G.I. tag is to maintain the quality of the goods, to prevent the sale of goods by false claims, as well as to protect the interests of the products and the interests of the consumers.

India's side strong in Basmati rice

Indo-Pak are at loggerheads over the G.I. tag of Basmati rice. After the opposition of Pakistan, the way for India to get the G.I. tag for Basmati rice has become difficult now. Let us tell you that Basmati rice is very important for the economy of both the countries. If we look at the production and export statistics of rice of both the countries since 1990, then the figures show that today India is the second country in the world in the production of rice and the first in exporting, while Pakistan is the top exporter. Maintaining its place in 5 countries. India and Pakistan have a complete monopoly in the production of Basmati rice all over the world. India exports about 65 percent of the world's basmati, while the rest of the market is occupied by Pakistan. Statistics show, in 2019-20, India sold a total of 44.5 lakh tonnes of Basmati for 31 thousand crores. At the same time, according to the United Nations, Pakistan exports rice worth $ 2.2 billion. Meanwhile, according to Pakistani media organization Dawn, Pakistan exports basmati worth 800 million to one billion dollars. It is clear from the data that India has more reach in the international market. India mostly exports Basmati to Gulf countries, while the demand and access of Pakistani Basmati is very less in Gulf countries. However, Pakistani Basmati is mostly exported to Europe and Australia. Indian Basmati is going to reach the international market to a great extent in the coming time. Because Basmati is grown in most of the states of India.

The Indian Seeds Act, 1966 mentions 29 varieties of Basmati. However, today 33 types of Basmati are grown across the country. Today many states of India have got GI tag. In May 2010, the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority of the Government of India gave G.I. tag to seven states located around the Himalayas namely Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Apart from this, Basmati is grown in different parts of the country, whereas when we talk about Pakistan, only Punjab province produces more of it. In this way, it can be said that India's side seems to be much stronger than Pakistan.

In such a situation, now India and Pakistan should come together and talk to resolve this issue. We should proceed with mutual agreement, in this it is good for both the countries. If Pakistan makes Basmati a political issue, then it is not beneficial for it. Somewhere Basmati is linked to the interests of foreign companies. In such a situation, both the countries will have to avoid making this dispute a matter of debate. If Pakistan does its politics on this too, it will naturally weaken the relationship between the two countries. So understanding that this is an industrial issue, which should be resolved soon.



*Freelance writer and columnist Jaisalmer, Rajasthan