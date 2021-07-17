'Holy' Sanjib Banerjee

Soumitra Bose

He is not "holier than thou" but 'holy' personified himself: Sanjib Banerjee, Chief Justice of Hon'ble Madras High Court, 158 years old, spread over 617 acres or 2.5 sq km with very court complex, 107 acres, one of the largest in the world and next only to the Supreme Court of UK, London. Under him, 74 judges are in Madras High Court, 2nd oldest high court of India.

Sanjib Banerjee, in today's 24x7 constant tu, tu-mai, mai power jingoism --- thanks to today's consistently downgrading political system --- thus leading to never-ending vicious, vituperative unfounded allegations, counter-allegations, indeed is a "stark contrast" having adopted "neutral rationale".

Naturally then, he is "very popular growingly", opine Madras High Court insiders in know of "full matters therein".

What is clicking with Chief Justice Banerjee in changing/changed political system in Tamil Nadu is his "pure neutral stance", say the state's judiciary-related persons, many of whom indeed are very senior. 'They matter there really', say insiders.

—The Hawk Features