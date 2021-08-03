Gautam Adani Overtakes Mukesh Ambani

Soumitra Bose Whatever be the actual truth in Gautam Adani's "extent of closeness with Mananiya Narendra Modi", if at all that is, nothing to that extent (un)officially is (un)confirmed as yet from either circle/s, the fact is, according to Central Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Statistics etc, Gautam Adani very succinctly, assiduously has easily over taken Mukesh Ambani, his Reliance Industries in terms of "rokra, mullah" which are far, far more than Mukesh's. Wondrously, Adani's is first generation enterprise while Mukesh's is 2nd generation, first of it being his late father Dhirubhai Ambani who started Reliance. Now inherited by Mukesh, fast preparing to hand over to his sons turning Reliance, a third generation company.

However, there may well be a brake there, halting Reliance's unabated strides so far defying all odds unobtrusively, smoothly, analyse corporate insiders in above ministries. According to them, Adani is low profile, conspicuous by his absence from "glare", but, he is an innovative workaholic in the sense, he imbibes "new corporate ideas, translates them in to reality, pushes them all at once whether he fails or succeeds in them. It's a new style altogether in India, never attempted before. That's the reason why Adani has been failing in many businesses but his successes outnumber the failures by far many numbers, the reason why he is 'global' not merely only Gujarat or India-confined".

Intriguingly, he is conspicuous by his absense in central ministry corridors in Udyog Bhavan, Shastri Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan, Rail Bhavan, Nirman Bhavan, etc housing all ministries relevant to him. He affords to that because he is "blessed, non-believer in dogma, pedagogy, true believer in do-or-die with no liability of any kind, life is there to take boldest risks, go ahead undeterred, demolish all and be alone like lone conquerer, et al".

In this spirit, he has succeeded in bypassing Mukesh Ambani in terms of "rokra" to put forth bluntly. Judging his "resounding sucess matching many multiple successful corporate owners of USA, Europe etc, bypassing, over taking Mukesh Ambani in matters of finances, resources, ventures, etc," observers/analysers in government confidently opine that "from today, today-cum-tomorrow belongs to Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani far, far behind him..."

—The Hawk Features