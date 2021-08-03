Gautam Adani Overtakes Mukesh Ambani
Tue, 3 Aug 2021
|
However, there may well be a brake there, halting Reliance's unabated strides so far defying all odds unobtrusively, smoothly, analyse corporate insiders in above ministries. According to them, Adani is low profile, conspicuous by his absence from "glare", but, he is an innovative workaholic in the sense, he imbibes "new corporate ideas, translates them in to reality, pushes them all at once whether he fails or succeeds in them. It's a new style altogether in India, never attempted before. That's the reason why Adani has been failing in many businesses but his successes outnumber the failures by far many numbers, the reason why he is 'global' not merely only Gujarat or India-confined".
Intriguingly, he is conspicuous by his absense in central ministry corridors in Udyog Bhavan, Shastri Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan, Rail Bhavan, Nirman Bhavan, etc housing all ministries relevant to him. He affords to that because he is "blessed, non-believer in dogma, pedagogy, true believer in do-or-die with no liability of any kind, life is there to take boldest risks, go ahead undeterred, demolish all and be alone like lone conquerer, et al".
In this spirit, he has succeeded in bypassing Mukesh Ambani in terms of "rokra" to put forth bluntly. Judging his "resounding sucess matching many multiple successful corporate owners of USA, Europe etc, bypassing, over taking Mukesh Ambani in matters of finances, resources, ventures, etc," observers/analysers in government confidently opine that "from today, today-cum-tomorrow belongs to Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani far, far behind him..."—The Hawk Features