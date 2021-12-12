Fully Vaccinated People At Low Risk Of Omicron Variant

Narvijay Yadav

The Omicron variant of Corona virus has spread in more than 30 countries of the world including India, out of which 13 countries are from Europe only. Measures like vaccination, booster doses and lockdown are being adopted by several nations to control it. Few countries, such as Britain and France, have started administering booster doses of the vaccines to their entire population. On the other hand, vaccination drives are lagging behind in India due to the large population and ignorance of some people. For this reason, the possibility of spreading new variants has arisen. There is a section of people that has not yet got the first vaccine itself. There are also a large number of people who have not taken the second dose of vaccine. Such careless people are putting themselves as well as others around in danger of getting infected with the virus. The aim of the Health Ministry is that by the end of December, the remaining 94 crore people should be given both doses of the vaccine. The Covishield vaccine made in India and being used the most, provides protection for about eight months. Experts have also recommended booster doses of the vaccine in India for those above 40 years of age.

Talking about the statistics, at present, around 80 crore people have got the vaccine in India. Out of these, around 47 crore people have got both the doses, while 33 crore have got only the first dose. Around 15 crore ignorant or careless people have not even thought of getting the vaccine yet, or they do not have enough awareness. A latest report by South African scientists states that people who have had both doses are at low risk of getting infected with Omicron. This variant is mostly infecting those below 40 years of age. It spreads rapidly, but is not fatal. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha that 16,000 passengers landed in India from 58 flights arriving from high risk countries, out of which 18 were found positive. Whether there is an Omicron strain in these is under investigation. Decision to administer vaccine to children and give booster doses to elders will be taken on the basis of recommendations of the committee of experts and scientists. A total of seven types of vaccines were used in the UK, whose mixture is being used in booster doses. Its effect was checked on 3000 people there and the results were promising.

With the return of Corona, not only the people but also the companies are in doubt. The graph of the stock market has started falling down. Recalling the troubles of the last one and a half years, automobile and electronic goods makers have started storing the stock of raw materials and parts etc. Even if the lockdown is not imposed in India, the supply of essential things from other countries may stop in case of stoppage of work at airports and ports. Car companies are already troubled by the disruption in semiconductor supplies and their production has come down significantly. In order to avoid further problems, companies like Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Godrej have started preparing to deal with emergency situations.

—The Hawk Features