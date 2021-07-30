Soumitra Bose From Modi to Mamata: The "no holds barred" photo above is amply self explanatory: From Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi literally bent in utmost reverence with utmost folded hands to straight-standing Mamata "Didi" Banerjee with namaskar, folded hands. A unique sight it was, according to the lensmen etc, wherein the Shraddheya Pradhan MantriJi was at his "respect-according, reverance-oozing best" toward her thereby straightaway refuting all talks/reports of his doing caricature, fun, jokes etc relating to her. The fact is, face-to-face, he is most respectful to her even if they are in "normal circumstances amid people". Hereafter or, thereafter, what they spoke with each other on 1-to-1 basis is not known. But what is known, as told officially, both had some "immediately required" issues relating to West Bengal and how at earliest, they be solved amicably.

Pradhan Mantri, say insiders, evinced that he is as intensely interested in all round welfare, progresses of West Bengal as perhaps MamataDidi herself. A fabulous atmosphere of joie de vivre between them with no sign of ennui or animosity of any kind, comment 'they'.

—The Hawk Features