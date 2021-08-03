From CPI(M) To TMC

Soumitra Bose Finally, from CPI(M) to Trinamul Congress Party one by one, in flock, in batches steadily what with the "Marxists' shops are over". It's just about correct/right time for 'mere political survival' is here and that too, in CPI(M)-resembling Trinamool Congress Party that is truly "common entities' party" with no question asked about its credibility/credulousness, it being in power for third time in power in succession in "Marxist-Bengal".

The latest from that batch to partake of in the TMC band wagon is Ajanta Biswas, daughter of most powerful West Bengal Marxist+state secretary calling all shots even above late Jyoti Basu at times stunning all and sundry now late unassuming Ajay Biswas. She is openly brushing shoulders with the Trinamool Congress these days, observe "green with envy" Bengal Marxists who are failing to emulate her but are extremely keen to 'emulate/copy' her in toto to "conjoin" the TMC so that they are politically alive. Presently, they are spiritless in the requiem for CPI(M). Their intelligentsia is 'nil'. No more, they are capable of calling shots, sway the masses, impress them lock, stock & barrel.

They have been rendered incongruous, anchronous by the current CPI(M) high command, clique, Central Committee, Polit Buro who have turned the CPI(M) in to their "personal pocket borough" 'ousting the generations next to them including Ajanta Biswas, party people like her whose voices, opinions, views do not matter at all in the "white elephant" called CPI(M).

Ajanta Biswas, qualified history professor in Kolkata-situated Rabindra Bharati University, in the editorial of Trinamul Congress mouth piece Banglar Mukh, has lavishly but correctly to the point has praised Mamata Banerjee from 'unknown' to the 'hilt', how and why she is "globally sought after today" etc. ...Such writing naturally rattled, tickled, titilated (all naturally) CPI(M) "High Command" to such an extent that they now like the BJP, Congress, Janata Dal or any other "dal" are all set to take stringent disciplinary action

against Ajanta Biswas. She remains eqivocative, "couldn't care less" do what you feel like... Many more like her in CPI(M) already are there, confide many insiders in that iron curtained party not yet accessible to all thus is fast losing "masses" to the pro-masses Trinamul Congress Party that is inherently for all, by all, of all.

According to political scientist Vaishali K Bose, "The TMC being synonymous with masses of all hues naturally is most sought after by all including many from the CPI(M). TMC founder, today's 3-time-in-a-row West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee truly represents Ma, Mati, Manush in every sense. Thus it is only obvious that the masses including top echelons of the populace have also leaned toward her spontaneously. Keeping up to it, the likes of Ajanta Biswas etc are also resorting to MamataDidi's 'protecting umbrella", so necessary today due to obvious prevailing social reasons."

Bose has a solid point. It is writ large in current overwhelming craze for Mamata Banerjee, her Trinamul Congress Party, her government in West Bengal. Not only that. Craze for her is also evident in "national level", "state level" parties, individuals from all throughout the country now are demanding "Didi lead them from front, they behind her...She the National Leader". ...How is Ajanta Biswas wrong then? She in fact has evinced her sagacity, forthrightness, foresightedness abs correctly.

