Forced Truce In N-E

soumitra bose Forced Truce in North-East between Assam and Mizoram, amid whole N-E has come about or that is how North Block based Central Home Ministry has the entire country after successfully quelling anti-peace, violent clashes amid themselves seriously threatening to reimpose "togetherness of the seven states into so-called compact N-E, reunite the seven states into its original entity NEFA, ruled by the Centre".

Home Ministry would not have considered resurrection of NEFA, had its components not kept quarelling among themselves over their respective states' bounaries including current bloody clashes between Assam and Meghalaya. Nagaland repeatedly threatening to separate from India, conjoin with China etc, Tripura saying it would form formidable twosome with Bangladesh. Mizoram kow-towing with Burma seriously threatening to become integral part of that country. Arunachal Pradesh is vacillating how to be "Indian 24x7x365 amid growing attacks from China threatening to 'gobble up' Arunachal land territory". Meghalaya, Sikkim are fraught with "unrest" for a variety of reasons thereby promoting steadily propping unrest there. More such examples in N-E are there, all of which now point to irrevocable, irretrievable.

How to infuse "Indianism" in them is the real concern of the Home Ministry + how to make them "live life Indian-like", adhere to the Indian Flag, India's National Anthem, India's culture...Unless that happens with every one there en masse, N-E will remain alienated, N-E components will keep on having bloody clashes with each other in regular intervals likening to undeveloped tribals always fighting for their tribal rights as now between Assam and Mizoram...this shows, both states are distinctly varied, nothing in common between them though that is not fully true, opine local residents of both states.

According to them, the very ethos of both states like in rest of other states in N-E is 'same' in the sense, they are Indians first, hence, integral part of India. So, no internal clashes among them. How come suddenly there is a change in that practice, perspective remains a real mystery within the Home Ministry.

Nevertheless for the time being, its insiders have for the time being succeeded in quelling the violence between Assam and Mizoram but that's not a permanent solution. And that holds true with rest of the N-E states as well.

To escape from that, the need for immediate resurrection of united N-E or NEFA, enough of seven individual states out of N-E, opine insiders in government. According to them, NEFA will be "most convenient" to handle, administer 24x7x365 effectively without any casualty, controversy of any kind.

—The Hawk Features