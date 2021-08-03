Soumitra Bose

For Babul, the Bell tolls in one stroke like the Damocle's sword leaving him no where. "Over confident", "world is square because he assets so", "continuously bragging 'crap' even against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah etc", 'shit but BJP-damaging yapping' irrepressible Babul Supriyo...For him the bell tolls ruthlessly with damocle's sword falling guilotine like, ousting him in a single stroke from "high profile West Bengal Chief Minister aspirant, immediate successor to Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna, Writers' Building" to BJP-ousted nit-wit snatched of his central ministership as well turning him in to a "bare pygmy", cynically comment insiders of West Bengal BJP. They in any case were unitedly against him for his "care free attitude, lackadaisical talking, irresponsible statements that have been going against the BJP, BJP leaders, creating huge ignominy, embarassment for the party etc. It was continuously difficult for them in Bengal to "cover up Babul's anti-BJP utterances in public". They how ever restrained themselves from talking or complaining against him because he was a central minister, fully patronised by his "boss" Narendra Modi. Talking against him meant talking against Modi because it is he who selected him as a minister in his cabinet. That is how Babul-observers in West Bengal saw Babul as. But now not so at all. Now they are hammer and tongs against him with all bare facts about him. Numerous of them are there.

Like he deliberately does not write Baral as his name. Because Baral is a surname in Nepal. According to that, he is a Nepalese. How can a foreign citizen be a minister in India? Further, if it is argued, he is from Bangladesh (that has Baral from Nepal), even then, he is a foreigner. Even then, how can he be a minister here? For that matter, how can he be an MP here being a foreigner? Being a minister then, he got wind of it that once the CAA, NRC, CAB would be seriously implemented, he would be caught...he would then be 'neither here, nor there, dangling some where'. To skip from it, might as well resign, relinquish from all VIP benefits, posts, braggings, mumbo-jumbo and get in to the lair, many layers below. But what about the West Bengal BJP insiders now vis-a-vis him. Will they over look him from here after and allow him to join the Trinamul Congress Party? Only ensuing days will evince that, say political observers in the state.—The Hawk Features