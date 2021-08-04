For 1,000 MPs, New Parliament

At last, government has unearthed, extricated carefully 'hidden cat out of its "delicate"+"sensitive" --- to avert prying eyes, damage makers, anti-India entities, reminiscent of the then never-ending KGB-CIAlike --- bag' and still half heartedly saying that the new Parliament House will be big and succeed in accomodating all MPs unlike now. How so, it does not elaborate despite a lot of hue and cry among the critiqs, Opposition MPs etc. But how/why the current Parliament House is unfit to accomodate the present MPs is beyond any one's comprehension. Government too maintained studied silence on it thereby intensely heating the Opposition that charges Modi-Government of thousands of crores of defalcation, misappropriation, misuse of office, rampant corruption, elimination of democracy in the country as Modi and company take unilateral decision/s without consulting the Opposition beforehand thereby openly flouting, violating "democracy" and "resorting to singularly monopolistic practises as in case of new Parliament, new Parliament House, new Rajpath, new government houses accomodating all and more...Opposition clearly not satisfied, their scandalous charges of holding the current Government responsible for monumental exchequer money bungling in the name of new Parliament House etc.

The picture about is quite clear now unlike in the initial stage when work for new Sansad Bhavan or Parliament was announced. Along with it, a sort of new DIZ area demolishing the existing one which, according to many, is enough to accomodate all as evident day in, day out. But not so according to present Government-insiders. They say, the present Parliament House too inadequate to accomodate all due to great paucity of space to adjust them all in its confines. It is justified also, considering now, as a 1,000 MPs will be in the new Parliament House next...that way the existing one is truly short, say Parliament insiders.

—The Hawk Features