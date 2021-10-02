Flaws in UPSC Exam

Vijay Garg

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the examination conducted for the recruitment of India's highest administrative services. UPSC should be commended that its punctuality-like ability has not been questioned since independence in the midst of a thousand hurdles. Especially when the provincial commissions of every state are not able to complete their state level examinations before two-four years and the talk of corruption, cancellation of examinations is heard every day. For the 836 posts declared for the year 2020, 761 candidates have been declared successful. Around five lakh candidates appeared in the preliminary stage of the three-stage examination, out of which 10,554 were found eligible to appear in the main examination. 2,053 candidates were called for interview. There are a few things that draw attention to this year's results. For example, in the first 25 tops there are women and overall more than 35 percent of female candidates are successful Louis. Women's flag is rising in Indian democracy because of the persecution and persecution of women by the Taliban. This time ten percent of the candidates have also been selected on weak economic grounds. Like in the last ten years, this time also, more than 70 percent engineering background has been dominated. It is a matter of concern that most of them have cleared the main examination by taking optional subjects like Anthropology, Sociology, Political Science and Geography. In view of this, it is being said that optional subjects should be completely abolished. Instead, subjects like law and public administration should be made compulsory by including them in the general knowledge paper. These subjects were also recommended by the YK Alav committee in the year 2000. This will also eliminate the disparity at the level of optional subjects. In the main examination, the number of elective subjects is not more than ten, while the number of some reaches more than several thousand. This will automatically end the demand for inclusion of languages ??like Bhojpuri and Magahi in the Eighth Schedule.

For the last ten years, doubts have been emerging before the Commission about the Preliminary Examination. There are thousands of candidates who failed in the preliminary examination continuously and then became the topper. There is no dearth of candidates who can get a good rank in the first attempt itself. True talent doesn't go up and down overnight. There is definitely a flaw in the UPSC exam system, which cannot be ignored any further. In 1979, the Kothari Committee recommended a single examination for all administrative services. Never before did such irregularities come to the fore for 30 years. The mess started from 2011, when the GAIL SEREET for the Preliminary Examination was created. Candidates of Hindi compatible Indian languages ??also remained successful till 2010 by about 15 percent. The attack on Indian languages ??also fell in 2011, when English was made compulsory in the preliminary examination itself. The government changed it in 2014, but since then Indian languages ??have not got a chance to recover. The dominance of English in the Civil Services Examination has turned all Indian languages ??towards ruin.

Statistics show that this year the number of successful candidates in Indian languages ??is not more than three percent. That is, 97 percent are English medium. Is this a free country or a slave of the British? The government in favor of the Indian language needs to take it seriously. The slogan of a self-reliant country is possible only through self-reliant languages. In the ninth decade of the last century, the number of vacancies in the administrative services used to be close to seven hundred, while the population was small. Meanwhile, government activities are also big to handle the growing population. Admit it that it is late for privatization, but the 'steel frame' advocated by Sardar Patel to handle such a vast country, should not be weakened so much that in future it becomes difficult to handle the administrative system of the country. . Where does Indian Railways go, the lifeline of this vast country. For the last years, the government has stopped the recruitment of about 250 officers held annually in the Railways through the Engineering Services Examination and the Civil Services Examination. The same has happened with the postal service. Recruitment in many more departments is moving towards zero. Have the central services become so unnecessary for the government? If there is something lacking in the government structure, it is rusty, then it needs to be rectified immediately.

If the government has to be as efficient as the private sector, then the age of recruitment in civil services should be kept at 28 years instead of the maximum 37 years. The preliminary examination should also be reviewed and rationalized, so that the best talent of the country is selected in these services. So that there is a need to be free from any semblance of caste-religion in the government. If there is caste in the society, it will be there in the government too, the country will be destroyed by such measures. Casteism also needs to be eradicated across the country, not to be counted again and again. As a class is demanding again and again. Few decisions in the interest of the country are more important than political maneuvering and vote bank. Civil services examination and lottery cannot be kept in one balance. Only a competent bureaucracy can do the welfare of the country.

—The Hawk Features