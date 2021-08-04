Congress-ism Starts From Tripura

In spirit of 'old is (still) gold', the 136-year-old Congress has started regaining its "power attaining posture somehow or the other" from Tripura that has always been CPI(M) bastion and now, BJP. To refute that and 'snatch' power like the BJP has been doing all throughout the country, the Congress now has begun emulating that rather openly with the consent of the masses in the state. They by the way are fully fed up with "utter non-performance of the current state government in all fronts so much so that all round progress wise, the state has rapidly gone down overtaking Bihar at the last of the row from top", observe the state's qualified analysers.Tripura, opine they unequivocally, is no more ready to bear, tolerate utter nonsensical governance of the ruling echelon headed by the BJP in the state despite all 'silent' resistance of the Tripura-ites of all hues.

They unabashedly admit that in the reign of Marxists, Left Front, as it is, they never witnessed any development as this very word itself was unknown to them. But as they became slightly aware of non-development in all fronts of Tripura, they began pushing a sheer hegemony called the CPI(M)-Left Front who had no convincing answer to the non-development of Tripura. Finally they were pushed out of power by the masses of the state. They wanted development of Tripura, Tripura-ites of all hues without any ado of any kind. Since the BJP showed them moon, they believed them. Now that they feel ditched by the "grossly incapable" BJP, they want to get rid of it and feel, they will be far better ensconced in the Congress government, it

being experienced in administration. Thus the Congress-ism in Tripura. And hence, the 'break' in BJP, reason the senior analysers in the state.—The Hawk Features