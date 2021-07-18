CJI: ‘Mediation Be Mandatory’

Soumitra Bose

According to him (he was heeded to in utmost attention, concentration), “Mahabharata is an early attempt at mediation, mediation embedded in Indian ethos". “Given the growing scope of mediation, it is time for India to enter mission mode. To popularise mediation as cheaper and faster dispute resolution mechanism, a movement needs to be launched,” the CJI said. Prescribing mediation as a mandatory first step for resolution of every allowable dispute will go a long way in promoting mediation. Perhaps, an omnibus law in this regard is needed to fill the vacuum. “We must take note of the fact that a vast majority of litigants in India belong to middle and poorer sections of society. They will find great solace if mediation gets established as a reliable means of redress. Needless to state, it will lead to a remarkable reduction in the number of cases reaching the regular courts. Such a scenario will enhance the efficiency of the judicial system,” he said. The CJI also added that mediation could be made easily available to the public at large and be a tool of social justice and must be adopted for resolution of all disputes. Justice Ramana, however, refuted the perception that large pendency of cases in courts is a reflection of inefficiency of the judicial system. “The often-quoted statistic that ‘pendency’ in Indian courts has reached 45 million cases, which is perceived as the inability of the Indian judiciary to cope with the case load. This is an overstatement and an uncharitable analysis.” He elaborated that even a case filed a day before gets added to the pendency statistic and, “therefore, not a useful indicator of how well, or poorly, a system is doing…There is no doubt that the issue of judicial delays is a complex problem, not just in India. Several factors contribute towards such a situation. One of them is an Indian phenomenon called — luxurious litigation. It is a specific type of litigation wherein parties with resources attempt to frustrate the judicial process and delay it by filing numerous proceedings across the judicial system,” he said.

“The sheer number of cases in the Indian judicial system may have to be viewed in the context that India is the largest democratic republic in the world. The people believe in the Constitutional project,” he said.

Mediation is deeply embedded in Indian ethos and was prevalent in India much before the arrival of British, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said pointing out how Indian epic Mahabharata provided an early example of attempt at mediation. Many Asian countries have a long and rich tradition of settling disputes amicably. "India, and numerous Asian countries, have a long and rich tradition of collaborative and amicable settlement of disputes. The great Indian epic, the Mahabharata, actually provides an example of an early attempt at mediation as a conflict resolution tool, where Lord Krishna attempted to mediate the dispute between the Pandavas and Kauravas. Mediation, as a concept, is deeply embedded into the Indian ethos. Long before British arrived, disputes were often resolved by Chieftains or elders," said the Chief Justice.

It may be worthwhile to recall that the failure of mediation in Mahabharata led to disastrous consequences, he added. The CJI also took strong objection to the projected statistics showcasing pending cases in Indian courts and stated how the system to evaluate such figures were "not accurate." "Need for mediation arises from judicial delays. It is often stated that there are 45 million pending cases and its said because courts cannot handle it. It is an uncharitable analysis. Cases filed yesterday get added to the list and thus is not a useful indicator to see how well a system is doing. Issue of judicial delays is a complex problem and just not in India," he opined. He also stressed on the need for mediators to undergo training sessions to keep themselves updated as the role of mediator has now evolved from that of a passive facilitator to a role involving advisory participation. "But now with more complex problems being referred to now, role of mediators is evolving and now they have to provide more assistance. he has to assess relative strength and weaknesses of the parties. Pilots are needed to undergo training every year where they are given multiple scenarios on how to land. Mediators need to go through such training so that innovation can be brought on board," said the CJI.

Another issued highlighted by the CJI was about mediator's role when parties involved are at different economical footing. "You can call this the mediators modern dilemma. But when one party is better situated economically and politically than the other party and settlement is patently unjust to the other party. Should the mediator be silent then? These are some questions one must consider. India has diverse social fabric where substantive equality needs to be upheld even in the process of mediation. My object is to not discourage mediation but make it more robust and meaningful. Indepth and continuous training of mediators are needed," said the CJI.

Thus spake Hon’able CJI Ramana on the need of mediation and mediator/s for ‘amicable settlements’.

