Chela Bommai, Guru Yeddy

Soumitra Bose

'Chela' Bommai now above his 'guru', 'godfather', 'godly' Yeddy but the insidious fact spread all through Karnataka is, Yeddy is the Super Chief Minister while Bommai is the official CM ingrained in taking blow-by-blow tips, calls, modus operandi to evince he is both a doer as well as eqanimous to avert even minutest of controversies threatening to blow in to gigantic proportions any moments due to growing enemies of BJP in the state. Yeddy himself has been a sure shot victim of that "neatly executed conspiracy against him", assertively point out BJP insiders in the state.

According to them, Bommai, taught politics by his unassuming astute crafty political father late S R Bommai, rose from state level to Central level as the then ruling party Janata Dal President followed by becoming powerful Central minister et al, will soon start asserting himself via his six Deputy CMs, each of whom belonging to different castes including Maha Dalit, EBC (Extreme Backward Caste) etc. This way, he succeeds in keeping all happy, contented as they have their independent representation in the government, analyse political calculators, and it will be so for the first time in the state, say observers in the state.

According to their analyses, in the coming days, soon, Bommai will start turning Karnataka synonymous via his positive machinations, low profile exactly like his low profile, unassuming father Bommai in late '80s, '90s. Son Bommai has all such traits, full ability to "copy" his appa.

He then may well dissociate with Yeddy and be on his own, observe insiders in the state. What's more about him? He has been home minister till before he became CM. As 'HM', he obviously has more than adequate access inside all strings of that department, comment insiders, thus easily capacitated to keep 24x7 tab on 'all' to keep his CM-seat intact, hassle-free. Then also, will he be under the shadow of Yeddy, it remains to be closely seen.

—The Hawk Features