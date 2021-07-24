Soumitra Bose

Casteist Karnataka personified in Karnataka from its grass roots to topmost levels! No way, voice many. Especially they, numerous Kannadigas for whom, Karnataka is ever sweet, pleasant, humane, casteless, only Kannada, Carnatic music, culture, sweetness, fair, oomph, conviviality, relentless prosperity, superciliousness, nose-up-head-high, proudiness, invariable show off etc not normally commonly found in other states in the country. These are termed/described as “typical Karnataka traits” by proud Karnataka-denizens. And they are mighty proud of it. However, somehow or the other, willingly or unwillingly, they are “pure prey” to ‘casteist Karnataka’ whether they like it or not, observe social scientists of the state. Political scientists here are opining that the current ongoing tussle between state chief minister Yeddyurappa vs his party colleagues in the BJP vs the Opposition parties (they too are victims of the same phenomenon) is a clear example of that. If it was not so, the current politicians would not have quarreled, opposed each other and fought tooth and nail for ‘power’ and chief ministership of the state involving their respective mass support. How the masses are interested in power politics so to say, wonder political commentators in the state, if they only are bothered about “their Karnataka-ism as described above”? Since it is not, it is clear that Kannads of all hues are connected with politics this way or that way to “enjoy the above goods uninterrupted”, opine social commentators of the state who intensely have been observing the Kannadigas’ traits since decades from close quarters. Also, they openly play into the hands of the “caste politics of Karnataka” to suit their respective needs of all kinds like any where else, comment the politicians of all hues in the state in exclusive tete-e-tete with The Hawk.

To begin with : Lingayats, Vokkalikga heartland, Old Mysore, Hyderabad-Karnataka, Mumbai-Karnataka: These terms crop up frequently in the media as voters in Karnataka queue up to cast their votes Sunday to elect the state's 14th assembly. To explain some frequently used terms: Lingayats and Vokkaligas are the two major caste groups in the state that have dominated the political scene for decades. Lingayats: The largest community in Karnataka, born out of the reform movement of 12th century saint Basavanna, spread all over the state, and are dominant in the northern part. Lingayats worship Hindu god Shiva, and traditionally engage in agriculture and business. As a group, the voting pattern of the Lingayats is keenly analysed as B.S. Yeddyurappa, a Lingayat credited with rallying the community behind the BJP and bringing that party to power in the state for the first time in any southern state in 2008, has since left it. He now heads the Karnataka Janata Party (KJP) and says his main aim is to root out the BJP from the state. Vokkaligas: A major land-owning community dominant in south Karnataka, which is also believed to be the stronghold of the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS), as it is headed by former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, a Vokkaliga. The battle for Vokkaliga votes is mainly between JDS and the Congress, though BJP has been trying to get rid of the image that it depends mostly on Lingayats for support. Kurubas (shepherds community): This group is spread all over Karnataka, and reference to this group will be mainly because Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who is a Kuruba, is a chief ministerial aspirant.There are parts of the state known as Hyderabad-Karnataka, Mumbai-Karnataka -- because these were parts of those regions until states' reorganization in 1956 on language basis.Old Mysore region: The reference is to a major part of south Karnataka. The name Karnataka came into being in the early 1970s. Till then, the state was known as Mysore. The name change followed years of demands following the reorganization of states in 1956, integrating a large part of Kannada-speaking areas in the northern part with Mysore.

Hyderabad-Karnataka: The reference to the districts of Bellary, Raichur, Gulbarga, Koppal, Bidar and Yadgir in the north, which were part of Hyderabad province during the rule of the Nizams. Mumbai-Karnataka: This reference is to Belgaum, Dharwad and surrounding areas in the north which were part of Bombay presidency during pre-Independence days.

Coastal Karnataka: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, on the west coast. This region had become a BJP stronghold, but the influence of that party waned in municipal polls in March this year. The BJP fared poorly in those polls.

From all this accounts, where is it evident that the Kannadigas plus others in Karnataka are ‘apolitical’ contrary to what they evince normally!

