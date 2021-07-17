Captain Prophecy Right!

soumitra bose

Captain Amarinder Singh, blessed by his Patiala Maharaja family by Guru Govind Singh and others, rarely does prophecies but when he does, it becomes true to the core, literally believe it in 2021! If not then how come his few days old prophecy that Punjab's ruling party is in for crisis/crises if current disturbances within it rightaway are not sorted out properly, how, known only to the Congress High Command headed by Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Indeed the Captain's veiled threat is true as the Congress High Command has again called on him in Delhi amid "no solution" to the present ongoing Congress-imbroglio threatening to split the party, ouster of now firmly placed Punjab government. The inimitable Captain has been again "remembered" by 10 Janpath, 24 Akbar Road in Delhi.

Punjab Congress insiders, now stationed in Delhi, say that it's soon going to be point of no return from the Captain as his doors in the eagerly awaited Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) led by Badal. Before joining the Congress, the Captain was in the SAD any way. He is mentally preparing himself to be in it again if pushed against the wall fully but yes, he will not cow down to Navjot Singh Sidhu who, though from his kingdom Patiala, is a "pygmy" compared to him. He thus can not condescend to Sidhu of all people howsoever powerful he be for others. If he bends in front of recalcitrant Sidhu, he will simply sacrifice his centuries old 'credibility' vis-a-vis Patiala royal family whose clout even now stretches to the neighbouring country where he is a household name.

Captain however is self checked, self controlled but he is pretty much perturbed with Navjot-episode that is refusing to end. Now as and when he becomes the Punjab PCC President, its one thing, but for now, there already is an insidious revolt within the state Congress over his PCC Presidentship as he is associated with BJP, its connected units, AAP, SAD and surely, not Congress. Reasons for that are yet to be ascertained, say insiders in the state Congress.

It is true that "revolt" in Punjab Congress is fast brewing and how it will be amicably quelled remains to be seen in the coming days at least before the forthcoming Punjab Assembly Elections, say political commentators in the state. ...Captain Prophecy Right on the Congress out of power in the state in 2022?

—The Hawk Features