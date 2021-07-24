Captain In Triple Demand

Soumitra Bose

Inimitable Captain Amarinder Singh in triple demand equally in BJP (thanks to his direct one-to-one rapport with 'His Highness' Shri Narendra ModiJi), Shiromani Akali Dal (Captain was in it before joining the Congress), AAP (full free hand to do A to Z in Punjab to make AAP win there on its own, form government on its own, become it's Chief Minister with no fuss, farce) + Maharaja Dal of Kings, Queens like him now being crystallised to contest elections all throughout the country. What's more? The kings, queens, princes, princesses, their respective kith and kin unanimously want the Captain lead them in the poll arena, he being the real successful vocal, active power enjoyer among all of them although most of them are as active as him but not vocal unlike him who despite being a near-nonagenarian still is "mighty active travelling here-n-there all throughout Punjab, etc to get first hand hang of "what's going on in grass root" lest he is misguided by his emissaries who according to him are not all fully trustworthy for obvious reasons of quick turns, betrayal, stabbing at back in the true spirit of "Et Tu Brutus".

Being possessive of this "royalty", the Captain naturally "couldn't care less for Navjot Singh Sidhu, kal ka chokra" with whom he even now is having a running battle for supremacy even though Sidhu, defying+ignoring the Captain, has been appointed as the Punjab PCC president with a large number of Congress MLAs who have got the underlying message that he should be all set to replace the Captain as Punjab CM any moment now and it is he who will lead the Congress in the next assembly elections in the state projecting himself as the "next CM" + it is he who will be finalising the Congress candidates all constituency wise using his

full discretion. in other words, the Captain has been dwarfed in front of steadily Captain-attacking Navjot Singh his wife Navjot being steadily tacitly patronised by the "Congress High Command" against the Captain. This despite the Captain was "well known" to Navjot's late father Bhagwant Singh, the then minister in erstwhile PEPSU Government. Being Patiala-based, he was very well known to the Captain, Maharaja of Patiala.

Now that the Captain is in "unforeseen battle with Navjot, son like to the Captain, over battle for supremacy in Punjab", he is fast put off in a jiffy. After all, Blue Blood that speaks finally. He is about to reach at "point of no return". And then, he will call it quits, QED to the Congress with which he has "no love lost" any way. Yes if, according to his sayings published, Sidhu apologises to him for his malcampaigning against him, he will condone him and be full accommodative to him. That is, he will accept him as the Punjab PCC President. Rest what? Guess it yourself up to next assembly elections in Punjab.

—The Hawk Features