BJP Finally Attacks Congress

BJP finally has begun attacking the Congress in no uncertain terms. It is now decided to go all out against it exposing its anti-democracy temperament in no uncertain terms. …Its evident in senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad openly saying that even though the BJP is ready for "meaningful" debate/s in Parliament be it on the Pegasus issue or those concerning farmers. But that was not to be due to the Congress, Opposition who displayed non-positive actions. He, however, added that the opposition could have sought clarification from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw when he made a statement on the snooping controversy in Parliament which would have led to a debate but the Opposition members refused to agree to that resulting in to “non-functioning”. He alleged that it is not the Congress' value to respect Parliament, and the opposition party would allow it to function only so long as it "subserves" the interests of the family. He claimed that people who are "hostile" to the Modi government and has an obvious anti-Modi agenda are behind the Pegasus snooping controversy, and it was timed deliberately ahead of the beginning of Parliament's Monsoon session.

"Is there any prime facie evidence that (phone) numbers were indeed put under surveillance," Prasad asked, noting that Justice Arun Mishra, who retired from the Supreme Court in September 2020 and is now chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, has said a mobile number of his allegedly put under surveillance was surrendered by him way back in 2014. The latest Pegasus story had named Mishra as among those who might have been targeted by the snooping spyware. The fact is, Prasad said, the Congress has not been able to reconcile to Narendra Modi being the prime minister and that the BJP keeps winning under his leadership while the opposition party has been stumbling from one defeat to another. With opposition parties pointing out that the BJP had also stalled Parliament when the Congress-led UPA was in power, Prasad sought to draw a distinction saying that the then government denied alleged scams involving 2G spectrum allocation and auction of coal blocks.

The Supreme Court had quashed the 2G allocations, he noted. The ongoing disruption of Parliament has cost over Rs 130 crore, Prasad noted. With the opposition attacking the government for getting bills passed in Parliament amid uproar, he suggested that legislations were passed in a similar manner in 2007. He also cited the example of Emergency, which was imposed after an adverse court ruling against the then prime minister Indira Gandhi, and said the Congress stands to subserve the interest of a dynasty, a reference to the Gandhi family.

Ravi Shankar charges, allegations are being openly agreed upon by the BJP whose insiders do agree that the charges he leveled are fully right and should have been mentioned long back to “halt” the Opposition in the initial stage itself.—The Hawk Features