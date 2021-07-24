Soumitra Bose Back to ol' twosome really, to say point-blank. Talking 'bout rejuvenated togetherness of Mamata Banerjee, Sonia Gandhi resurrected in Delhi : Mamata Banerjee, Chair person of Trinamul Congress Party Parliamentary Party and, Sonia Gandhi, President of the Congress. Yes, when the latter was 'behind the scene' in the mid-'80s, Mamata Banerjee was Lok Sabha MP for the first time, so on and so forth. From then on, both were in constant touch with each other overtly, covertly, amvivertly...keeping each other posted with "new developments" so that "their Congress (both AICC-INC, Trinamul Congress Party) would not be destabilised in any way".

It is not known to many that Mamata Banerjee all through her 'political hibernation', "opposing the CPI(M)-Left Front tooth and nail in Bengal to oust therm from power" regularly maintained 'close contacts' with her via various forms of communication/s averting 24x7 ubiquitous prying eyes.

On her part, Sonia Gandhi too regularly maintained "close liaison with Mamata". Current Mamata-'national rise' in Parliament --- fast stride toward PMship --- is owed to a great extent to Sonia Gandhi who now, reportedly, is further discreetly 'working' toward making Mamata fully national at the earliest, say insiders.

