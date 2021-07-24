Back To Ol' Twosome
It is not known to many that Mamata Banerjee all through her 'political hibernation', "opposing the CPI(M)-Left Front tooth and nail in Bengal to oust therm from power" regularly maintained 'close contacts' with her via various forms of communication/s averting 24x7 ubiquitous prying eyes.
On her part, Sonia Gandhi too regularly maintained "close liaison with Mamata". Current Mamata-'national rise' in Parliament --- fast stride toward PMship --- is owed to a great extent to Sonia Gandhi who now, reportedly, is further discreetly 'working' toward making Mamata fully national at the earliest, say insiders.
—The Hawk Features