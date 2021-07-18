Arun Kumar, New RSS-BJP Bond Man

soumitra bose

That Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS is just not willing to let the present BJP+ Government in the Centre go haywire or astray from its determined/fixed goals (a lot many non-BJP entities, new entrants in BJP primarily being aimed at), the RSS High Command --- martinet to the minutest core fully --- has appointed Arun Kumar as the "Bond Man", "Bridge Man", "Vigilant Man", "Do Gooder", "Mr Trouble Shooter" between the RSS and the Government 24x7x365.

Arun Kumar, discreetly say observers of both groups, will be tackling some crucial issues relating to this government: Ram Temple, liberation of Mathura, liberation of Kashi, Hindu Rashtra (culture wise), Uniform Civil Code, same law for all citizens of the country, one nation, one law, no more entry to "foreigners", many more, all of which are 'top priority' and 'immediate'. All these and many more will be supervised by Arun Kumar, a surely not very much in focus RSS entity, say insiders in the latter, a true do-gooder, fully logical, accountable perfectly, stickler of benevolence, all correctly+logically+rationally. Arun Kumar, from now on, will keep hawk like eyes on the "NDA Government" all through the day. He, according to all in the government, will, in all likelihood, ensure abs smooth-sailing for the government...

—The Hawk Featuers