Akhilesh Cycling To Where?

Soumitra Bose Moot question is: Akhilesh Yadav is cycling to where...From the streets of UP to eternity or to 'point/s of no return', amusingly question UPwallahs while chewing/'khaike paan banaras wala, khul gaya bandh akkal ka tala, fir to eisa-waisa, kare kamal, Akhilesh na UP ka, na ghat ka, kare to kya kare, siwai cycling ke...'. Roars of guffaws. Laughter all around. Especially when (now onward) Mahant Adityanath (no more Yogi Adityanath) is writ large all through UP, and, there is just no, not even slightest, chance to dislodge him from CMship, dismissal of his government or fall of his government, it is indeed surprising to many how Akhilesh's "manav" (human supporters) are celebrating his UP CMship when there is no election anywhere in sight this year or even in early next year.

They are due far beyond that year for which "the Mahant is already silently touring the state to and fro. But why Akhilesh is tom-toming with his "rickety", "tottering", "ramshackle" cycle evoking laughter all around. How/why does he think, the UPites will vote for him. At best, some of Akhilesh Yadav's party Samajwadi Party will be compelled to wriggle off some of its "very notable/important" entities to the BJP to make it far more consolidated in UP. As it is, the BJP is fully consolidated in UP, confess party insiders confidently, but there in no harm in consolidating it more to make it fully foolproof. Akhilesh thus, in view of all this, is cycling to vaccum to achieve 0, observe UP's shrewd, omniscient political commentators confidently.—The Hawk Features