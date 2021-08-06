Abhishek, 2021's Big Brother

Soumitra Bose

Like it or not, accept it or not, 2021's Big Brother nationally is Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress MP, All India Trinamul Congress Party General Secretary, nephew of about-to-be PM Mamata Banerjee already intensely canvassing for herself all throughout the country for that. Officially she is telling 'all' to unite (under who?) against Narendra Modi government that is out-n-out anti-people etc. Thus the immediate need to replace it.

To lead that in the "young" front in the country, Abhishek Banerjee is being propped up especially to take care of eastern, north-eastern, Telengana, AP, Gujarat, Maharashtra etc. From these states, the convincing reports are that yes, there are clear vacant slots for youths, near-youths, just-past-youths leading leader whose slot is best suited for Abhishek. He too is willing to do so, taking up the cudgel on himself leading the 'lead', sway them (they are the real masses being much more in numbers, opine government officers matter-of-factly) away from the BJP, turn them toward TMC, Mamata Banerjee led "new front" for alleviation, if not their full removal, of their deepening problems, grievances etc. To add on to that further, once Abhishek starts succeeding in above places --- which he will according to all predictions --- he will immediately fan out to other states and even to the UTs as well, foresee his compatriots maturedly.

He thus is 2021's Big Brother, accepted by "them". — The Hawk Features