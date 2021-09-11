A hopeful look towards the school

Education system is included in those areas which create all kinds of resistance to accept change. Appropriate environment for acceptance of change can be created only when the teacher-class is confident of the proposed changes and is ready to implement it by conscience and not by order. This situation is not impossible. It can be put into practice. Schools are permanently imprinted in our perception. Families send their children to school and expect their teachers to teach them all this, which will enhance every aspect of their personality. It will include the qualities and skills necessary for subsistence. Enlightened families want that by arranging their life, every youth should always be ready to move forward, to engage in public welfare and national interest. How successful both the child and the teacher were, it is judged by the marks obtained in the examination.

But by the time it comes to such a situation, which has been accepted by all as normal - wherever the shortcomings may be, the student has to bear all the blame for the failure. Till date no principal, education officer or education minister has failed, only lakhs of students fail every year. In day-to-day activities, the whole process of teaching-learning is reduced to a few - at the behest of the center and at the level of the state government, the curriculum, syllabus and text books are prepared, teachers are directed to complete the syllabus, children Going to pass the exam. The boundary lines and perimeter of both are determined by the curriculum. The school board evaluates the student and the prestige and creditworthiness of any school is also determined by the parents on the basis of the board exam results. All this has been happening for so many generations without any change. But as the spread of education is big, efforts have also started to change it.

Today the dependence of the student for learning is no longer limited to the teacher and the textbooks. Everyone is familiar with this change. Now every child has to learn how to find the necessary and useful from the available pool of information, how to develop the skills to keep on learning and be prepared to keep learning for life. Policies in education have changed over time. Books have changed, teaching methods have changed, but most of the discussions point towards the decline in quality, usefulness, acquisition of values, respect for teachers and acceptance in education. In this time of unprecedented pace of change, alert and cautious education systems are paying attention to the fact that declaring any class as a failure in the use of human-power and leaving it to its fate is neither just, nor at human level. should be acceptable.

It is the responsibility of the school and the system to give opportunities to the development of natural talents to every child, it is the responsibility of the school and its teachers to identify and direct their natural talents. For this, it is the constitutional responsibility of the Central and State Governments to provide necessary resources, training and suitable environment. It has not been fully settled in the decades after independence.

The private sector saw investment in education as an opportunity to earn uninterrupted dividends and governments were given an option to escape their responsibility. The society was divided into two parts. Competition increased, employment opportunities decreased, tuition and coaching expanded tremendously. All the expectations like personality development, acquisition of human values, character building got lost somewhere in trying to get maximum marks. Private school fees or expensive coaching institutes are now getting out of reach of the middle class which was running blindly towards them. With this, the income of how many lakh people has decreased or stopped due to Corona. People are looking towards government schools with great hope. This is a wonderful opportunity for the governments to build their credibility and restore the credibility of government schools. China has taken serious steps in this direction.

It has been traditionally said in India that the field of education is not for doing business. China is implementing it now. He will succeed, because there are rules to be followed - no matter how much the system is criticized. In India, the rules can be followed on paper. Even now private schools may not earn dividends as per rules, but no one is unfamiliar with the situation. The learned class should explain to the nation that tutoring and coaching frustrates the child's thinking ability and conceptual power and thus crushes their curiosity and creativity. It must stop, even if we have to learn from Bean. The Gurukul tradition of ancient India is discussed with great gusto, but the attraction of the people is still confined around private English medium schools. In the age of rapid change, there is much in education that is not changing. The biggest need is to attract talented youth for admission in teacher training institutions. The second is to radically change the work culture and curriculum of these institutions.

An example of indifference to change. Lesson plans prepared by student-teachers during teacher training. Lesson plans, as they were made fifty years ago, are still being prepared and made today. While getting the philosophy of education to this trainee, it is explained in detail to the famous educationists that 'any creative reader takes his form only in the classroom. In this situation, the expected implementation of the most promising reforms and changes that are being recommended and expected at the policy level would require a deeper approach change. And attitude change has never been easier anywhere and anytime.

Appropriate environment for acceptance of change can be created only when the teacher-class is confident of the proposed changes and is ready to implement it by conscience and not by order. This situation is not impossible. It can be given practical room. It will have to start with the education departments of teacher training institutes and universities. Many such elements have emerged in the new education policy, which is full of potential to create a suitable environment for realizing such possibilities.

—The Hawk Features