Women continue to play a critical role in swachhata

Vini Mahajan*

Throughout the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G) campaign, the contribution of women has been nothing short of astounding. From breaking stereotypes to overcoming the bias in communities, they have taken on multiple roles to achieve the goals of the Government’s flagship programmes while contributing to the health and well-being of their communities.

Among the various roles women have taken are that of Rani Mistris to construct toilets; Green Ambassadors to collect, segregate and treat waste; caretakers to operate and maintain community sanitary complexes; health promoters to promote CovidAppropriate Behaviour;Inter Personal Communication (IPC) practitioners to build awareness about best practices in hygiene and sanitation; Swachhagrahis to engage in sanitation work; entrepreneurs to start Bartan banks or make sanitary napkins amid scores of other roles, all of which have led to sustainable benefits for their villages.

On this International Women’s Day 2022, I would like to commend their efforts. Their grit and determination and more importantly the versatility they have shown time and again have demonstrated that with the right support, women are capable of anything. Often, they are adaptable enough to acquire new skills, embrace new ideas and go the extra mile to empower themselves. Indeed, the women of our villages deserve applause.

Here are some instances that showcase the indispensable role they have played in the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen:

Women are at the helm of garbage collection in Gadag:In various gram panchayats (GPs) of Gadag district in Karnataka, the responsibility of waste management has been entrusted to the Sanjeevini Women Self Help Federation of Gram Panchayats. The activity ensures sustained income for rural women who are offered an alternate source of livelihood.Never in their wildest dreams would those women haveever envisioned that they would drive trucks, thereby storming yet another male bastion and providing an invaluable service to society.

SHG women deliver yet again through Bartan Banks: In Mahasamand District of Chhattisgarh womenSelf Help Groups (SHGs) who can turn their hands to anything have shown their mettle once again through the opening of Bartan Banks. Bartan banks that lend crockery and cooking utensils for a nominal sum were their answer to the single use plastic (SUP) ban in villages.The SHG women who double up as Swachhagrahis came up with the idea of procuring steel/metal plates and glasses as well as cooking utensils that people can borrow for marriages or other family functions and return them to the bank for a small fee.

Women lead the charge against plastics in Shajapur: In a brilliant example of home-based plastic reduction solutions under the 3Rs (Reduce, reuse, recycle) in the rural areas; women Self Help Groups (SHGs) of Shajapur District in Madhya Pradesh, are taking an active role in the fight against plastic. This is very much in keeping with the Phase II of Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G) that aims to sustain ODF status and manage solid and liquid waste effectively to bring about visual cleanliness in villages.

Women painters help sustain sanitation outcomes in MP: A walk through the Patangarh village in Karanjiya Block of the tribal District of Dindori in Madhya Pradesh and one is bound to come upon brightly colours walls bearing key sanitation messages. The wall paintings are the creation of women who depict scenes of clean villages, complete with toilets attached to every house and dustbins, featuring the importance of safe hygienic behaviours and practices. Around eleven thousand women had participated in LokChitra Kala se SwachhataSamvaad (A dialogue on sanitation through folk art) – a campaign conducted by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department of the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Vermicomposting – an alternative source of income for women: Two Self Help Groups namely, Star SHG and Sanis SHG have been successfully involved in vermicomposting activities in Shivapuram Gram Panchayat (GP) of Rangat Block in the North and Middle Andaman district. Their initiative has shown that women can play a vital role in vermicomposting that would not only increase crop yield but also treat solid waste, while contributing to visual cleanliness of the villages.

Women SHGs take charge of O&M of CSCs in Siddharthnagar, UP: The district administration of Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh has assigned the responsibility of operation and maintenance of community sanitary complexes to women SHGs. In this regard, a detailed plan of action has been developed, outlining responsibilities of different members, ensuring availability of cleaning agents, maintenance of complaint register, regular cleaning of CSCsas per a schedule, use of safety kit by SafaiKarmis, and prevention of theft.

Waste management generates employment for women in Thuvur GP: Thuvur, a rural village in Malappuram District of Kerala has become a perfect example for decentralised management of solid waste by strictly following and implementing the state’s waste management policy of source segregation, source level composting and handing over of clean and dry segregated waste to the Green Task Force, popularly known as Haritha Karma Sena (HKS), which is predominantly a women’s group in Kerala.

Women swachhagrahis focus on coronavirus prevention in Balod: During the height of Covid, Swachhagrahis in Balod district of Chhattisgarh concentrated on keeping their villages clean in an effort to protect people from coronavirus infection. As per state government directive, they held a sanitation drive, cleaning all villages and managing their waste efficiently. They also made simple homemade masks and distributed them to the public, advising them how to clean and dispose of them; and involved in awareness building about COVID-19, informing people to stay indoors, practice social distancing, practice frequent handwashing with soap and water and use of hand sanitizers.

Women guards are determined to keep coronavirus at bay: In order to protect her village community from the COVID-19 pandemic, SarpanchGurpreet Kaur from Cholang village in Jalandhar district of Punjab along with her panchayat members spread awareness about the deadly coronavirus infection, motivating people to adhere to the instructions issued by the district administration and provided information about covid appropriate behaviour. They also asked women to guard the village entrance and take care of security checks from 8 AM to 8 PM. They also appointed five volunteers to supply food and medicine to people at their doorsteps.

Jharkhand women take on leadership roles: The success of the SBM-G campaign in Jharkhand rested on the leadership roles of women that enabled the state to attain ODF (open defecation free) status in a time bound manner with construction of quality toilets. The women and Rani Mistrisare currently working with the same determination to sustain the ODF status.

UP Women Swachhagrahis trained on ODF-S & SLWM: Knowing well that women were capable, the district administration of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh organized an intensive training programme for women swachhagrahis in Lodha and Jabaan Blocks to train them on various facets of sustaining open defecation free (ODF) status and solid and liquid waste management (SLWM) that would enable villages to move from ODF to ODF Plus.

From these instances, clearly, the best part of Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G) was that it provided women legitimate shots at leadership roles in which many of them excelled, bringing about transformation, positive behaviour and lasting change to their villages.

Another area of focus in the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen is Menstrual Hygiene Management which has been included as an important component in the programme. We need to ensure access to sanitary pads to all women and setting up of sanitary napkin dispensers and incinerators in schools and public toilets.

Finally, my appreciation also goes to the women self-help groups in India. They continue to drive all water and sanitation programmes and during the pandemic ran community kitchen and fought mis-information, in addition to all other tasks.

*Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti