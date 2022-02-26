Fashion Means Your Smile, Style Means Your Comfort

Akanksha Saxena

Truly, Fashion is a composite form of self-expression, self-expression and autonomy at a particular time period and place and, in a specific context, clothing, footwear, lifestyle, accessories, makeup, hairstyle, and body posture and language. The incorporation of all the qualities that are considered fashion. It is available and popularized by the fashion system (spreads through industry and media). It is also said that fashion starts from the city and gains popularity in the villages, then after a long time it leaves the village and becomes the pride of the cities. It fades. This fashion sequence continues uninterrupted. Whenever you leave home or office after getting ready, you must have heard that you are looking or feeling very beautiful today. This dress looks very beautiful on you. You are looking very fashionable. Looking or being stylish. You must have heard the term fashion and style thousands of times in your life. See! Fashion means your smile and style means your comfort, your ease. In simple language, those clothes which do not give you tension at first. When you go shopping in the mall, you see that a boy and a girl are standing in simple clothes but they are looking stylish without jewelery without makeup but we are not. Why so? This is because the clothes he is wearing fit him perfectly and fit in terms of color combination. And what is in the new trend, he is wearing it neatly. On top of that, whatever outfit she is in, she is satisfied and full of confidence. He has a smile on his face. Smile is considered to be the biggest ornament. A smile on your face and confident body language is the epitome of great fashion. You cannot look stylish if you are not satisfied with yourself. If you love yourself and have a loving attitude towards the person in front, then surely you will look beautiful. I even go so far as to say that a person with a heart full of humanity and compassion is truly the most beautiful person in the world, who will remain unforgettable and relevant in every time period. The one who does not have compassion is just like an inanimate object of black or white skin which will be declared disgusting in a given time. The beautiful deeds done in the perspective of your humanity will remain indelible for ages. Fashion and style keep on changing with the times. And after many years old designs again gain popularity. Then this sequence of new and old continues and will continue forever. You are seeing recently that the color of the bride's lehenga is no longer red in rich homes. Now the brides of the rich have increased the craze of light colored lehengas by avoiding red color. Yes, but even today, the wedding lehenga and sari red, maroon remains the first choice among the villagers by not connecting the traditions with the fashion. Well, at this time the girls who are there, at this time in college, market, tuition, travel everywhere, jeans, zaggy, pants, palazzo, crop coats or crop jackets are very much liked. Now you will say why crop coat or jacket is in such a trend? So it is because in summer, girls feel uncomfortable due to their kurti or top, shirt being of light fabric, then they wear this crop jacket on light kurti, then they have less need for dupatta and their end: Clothes are also covered. Then the biggest thing is that when she wears a design crop jacket with any plain top or plain kurti, she looks really stylish as well as dignified. All you have to take care is that when you wear heavy design work kurta or top or shirt then wear plain crop jacket and if you wear plain kurti etc then wear designer heavy work crop coat or jacket. For example - In this photo of mine, we are wearing a velvet crop coat of light color with plain black inner and at the same time we are wearing light colored jeans jogger. You can either wear a complete black dress and wear a crop jacket or crop coat of plain light color on top. It will look simple. You can always use a crop jacket. Its not going to go out of fashion soon because there is a lot of work for girls. You can get this type of crop coat or jacket online or by going to the market and share your experience. You can look more stylish than before and wear black colored glasses to look stylish because summer has knocked. If you want to look even more stylish, then wear a short stall in a round style with a complete dress, that is, a short dupatta whose color combination does not match your dress at all, then wear it by doing a round from above. If you want to look even more stylish then wear high heels whose color matches your top. You can also wear a big watch. If you want to look more beautiful then use sweet words. Just think! You spent ten thousand on yourself and reached the party and fought there bitterly with someone. Have spoiled your mood then think again! Can you look beautiful? By adopting all these tips, you can look very cute fashionable stylish. You are ready now. With this complete dress, wherever you go, you will just be covered. Then what about try crop coat / jacket. Sisters! Have a light smile on your face with makeup and getup that never fades. Keep smiling. On growing fashion around the world Birendra Kumar Yadav ji from Azamgarh says that - ''I think, the fashion and style should change according to the time and place. Now a days, if you wish to be looked progressive, it's mandatory to adopt the modern dress code and proper body language''.

